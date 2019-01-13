Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Homicide
Published

Murdered soldier's wife among two arrested in killing, cops say

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
The St. Joseph Township Police Department said Saturday that suspects were arrested in 23-year-old Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III’s killing after authorities received a tip. They include his wife, 22-year-old Kemia Nekenah Hassel, right, who was arrested on murder charges Saturday, according to jail records. (Facebook)

The St. Joseph Township Police Department said Saturday that suspects were arrested in 23-year-old Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III’s killing after authorities received a tip. They include his wife, 22-year-old Kemia Nekenah Hassel, right, who was arrested on murder charges Saturday, according to jail records. (Facebook)

Police in southern Michigan have arrested two suspects in the New Year’s Eve murder of a U.S. Army soldier on leave — including the dead man's wife, according to reports.

The St. Joseph Township Police Department said Saturday that the suspects were arrested in 23-year-old Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III’s killing after authorities received a tip.

Wood TV reported that 22-year-old Kemia Nekenah Hassel was arrested Saturday on murder charges involving a family member and a gun, according to jail records. The identity of the second person was not immediately available.

Police said no additional information will be released until the two suspects are arraigned.

Berrien County Prosecutor Mike Sepic will release more information Monday.

Hassel was shot Dec. 31 while visiting his family for the holidays. He died at a hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hassel’s obituary said he enlisted in the Army in 2015, and recently was promoted to sergeant.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.