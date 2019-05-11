Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Murder suspect wounded in shootout with California police

Associated Press
FILE - This Tuesday, May 7, 2019, file photo taken from surveillance video, released by the Downey, Calif., Police Department, shows the suspect in the murder of a Downey, Calif., liquor store owner as authorities sought the public's help in identifying him. Police say a man wounded in a car chase shootout in Southern California Friday, May 10, is suspected of killing a liquor store owner days earlier. The man was dragged unmoving from the car on Friday afternoon after a chase that began in Downey. (Downey Police Department via AP)

FILE - This Tuesday, May 7, 2019, file photo taken from surveillance video, released by the Downey, Calif., Police Department, shows the suspect in the murder of a Downey, Calif., liquor store owner as authorities sought the public's help in identifying him. Police say a man wounded in a car chase shootout in Southern California Friday, May 10, is suspected of killing a liquor store owner days earlier. The man was dragged unmoving from the car on Friday afternoon after a chase that began in Downey. (Downey Police Department via AP)

DOWNEY, Calif. – A man suspected of killing a liquor store owner near Los Angeles is hospitalized with at least one gunshot wound suffered during a shootout with police at the end of a chase.

The county sheriff's department says the man is in critical condition Saturday.

He is believed to be the gunman who walked into a Downey liquor store on Tuesday and shot down its owner.

The high-speed chase began Friday afternoon when a black Prius he was riding in refused to pull over. During the pursuit, the suspect fired a large-caliber revolver at police.

It ended when traffic trapped the Prius and police who pulled up in the next lane riddled the car with gunfire.

Authorities said a woman driving the Prius was shot, but her injury was not life-threatening.