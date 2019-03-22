Expand / Collapse search
Murder charges filed in fatal Chicago nightclub shooting

Associated Press

CHICAGO – A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a security guard outside a Chicago nightclub earlier this month.

Chicago police said Friday that 37-year-old Armond Williams faces two felony counts of first-degree murder.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Williams is accused in the March 8 killing of 28-year-old Thurman Bailey outside Sound Bar, a nightclub in the city's River North neighborhood.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a fist fight that developed when a group was denied entry to the nightclub. Authorities say Williams shot Bailey multiple times during the fight.

Police say they identified Williams on surveillance video. There was no answer at a phone listing for Williams, who is from the Chicago suburb of Villa Park. He's due in bond court later Friday.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/