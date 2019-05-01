'Mummified' human torso found in Detroit basement, reports say

Police who were called to a home on the west side of Detroit said they made a frightening find in the basement: a mummified human torso.

It turned up Wednesday afternoon while the homeowner was working on the home, Fox 2 reported.

Police said it was unclear what gender the person was; the torso was found in the basement near a bar area, the Detroit Free Press noted.

It’s difficult to tell how long the torso has been in the house because of decomposition, but police said it probably had been in the basement since the current homeowner bought the property.

The homeowner bought the property two years ago as an investment, and nobody has lived there since.

