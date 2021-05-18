Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Homicide
Published
Last Update 24 mins ago

Multiple people shot on party bus in Oakland celebrating birthday

Two people were killed and at least three others wounded according to reports

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A shooting targeting a party bus on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway early Tuesday, killed two women and wounded at least three others, according to reports. 

The passengers were celebrating a woman’s 21st birthday when the bus was attacked around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 580 as it was returning to Oakland from San Francisco, the East Bay Times reported.

ROBERT DURST JURORS TO GET REFRESHER IN DEATHS TIED TO MILLIONAIRE

A shooter or shooters in another vehicle began firing at the bus and then followed it off the freeway and continued shooting at it on city streets, authorities said. Dozens of rounds were fired at the party bus.

"Based on preliminary investigation, it does not appear this shooting was a random event," according to the California Highway Patrol, which is investigating along with Oakland police.

At least three women were wounded and taken by ambulance to a hospital from an Oakland police station, where the bus driver drove after the shooting.

One of the women killed was a 19-year-old Stockton resident, relatives told the newspaper. The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau said one woman died on the bus and the other at an Oakland hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A man who identified himself as the father of the 21-year-old celebrating her birthday said his daughter was shot in the leg but is in stable condition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.

Your Money