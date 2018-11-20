'Multiple fatalities' after New Jersey mansion fire, officials say

Multiple people were reported dead in New Jersey on Tuesday after a fire broke out at a mansion in Monmouth County, officials said.

The county prosecutor's office tweeted they were "on scene at a fire in Colts Neck, a city roughly 50 miles south of New York City, with multiple fatalities. Firefighters still working on fire."

Further information from officials was not immediately released. However, WNBC-TV, citing law enforcement sources, reported one person was found fatally shot outside the home, and two bodies were discovered inside.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.