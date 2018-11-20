Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New Jersey
Published

'Multiple fatalities' after New Jersey mansion fire, officials say

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Report: Multiple fatalities found at New Jersey mansionVideo

Report: Multiple fatalities found at New Jersey mansion

Responding to a structure fire, authorities discovered multiple fatalities at a mansion in Colts Neck, New Jersey.

Multiple people were reported dead in New Jersey on Tuesday after a fire broke out at a mansion in Monmouth County, officials said.

The county prosecutor's office tweeted they were "on scene at a fire in Colts Neck, a city roughly 50 miles south of New York City, with multiple fatalities. Firefighters still working on fire."

Further information from officials was not immediately released. However, WNBC-TV, citing law enforcement sources, reported one person was found fatally shot outside the home, and two bodies were discovered inside.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.