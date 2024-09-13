Move Back
Mugshots of the week: Sept. 8-14, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Sept. 8-14, 2024.
- Angelica Loomis-Lucero: Arrested for alleged felony possession of controlled substance and criminal trespass in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Thursday, September 12, 2024.read more
- Ricky Meloy: Arrested for alleged possession of opiates/opium/narcotic drug and certain stimulants in Wyandotte County, Kansas on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.read more
- Dalton Sousa: Arrested for alleged animal cruelty (aggravated animal cruelty - excessive pain/death) in Lee County, Florida on Monday, September 9, 2024.read more
- Say Dutch: Arrested for alleged stealing ($750 or more) and driving while revoked/suspended in Greene County, Missouri on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.read more
- Trevor Morgan: Arrested for alleged driving under suspension and littering (not more than 15lbs) in Greenwood County, South Carolina on Monday, September 9, 2024.read more
- Richard Hansen: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance, use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and felony probation violation in Ada County, Idaho on Monday, September 9, 2024.read more
- Rafael Lopez: Arrested for alleged invasion of privacy, operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash - property damage in Allen County, Indiana on Thursday, September 12, 2024.read more
- Roseanne Isler: Arrested for alleged driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of alprazolam, possession of phenazopyridine HCI, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with suspended license and refusal to submit lawful test of breath/urine/blood in Seminole County, Florida on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.read more
- Benjamin Husted: Arrested for alleged interference with official acts, possession of controlled substance - methamphetamine (first offense), possession of a controlled substance - cannabidiol (first offense) possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of parole in Polk County, Iowa on Monday, September 9, 2024.read more
- Dakota Click: Arrested for alleged disorderly conduct in Etowah County, Alabama on Monday, September 9, 2024.read more
- Alyssa Shurley: Arrested for alleged driving under the influence in Spartanburg County, South Carolina on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.read more
- Mark Whisenant: Arrested for allegedly appearing in public place under the influence in Etowah County, Alabama on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.read more
- Jose Ramirez Olmedo: Arrested for alleged accident involving death in Tarrant County, Texas on Monday, September 9, 2024.read more
- Apple Barnhart: Arrested for alleged delivery of controlled substance - except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid in Greene County, Missouri on Thursday, September 12, 2024.read more
- Alexander Maniaci: Arrested for alleged possession of controlled substance (<25 grams) in Macomb County, Michigan on Monday, September 9, 2024.read more
- Lindell Jackson: Arrested for alleged third degree harassment and two counts of violation of probation in Polk County, Iowa on Thursday, September 12, 2024.read more
- Auncharetta Mohono: Arrested for alleged murder in Houston County, Texas on Monday, September 9, 2024. Houston Police Departmentread more
