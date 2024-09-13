Go Back
  • Published
    17 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Sept. 8-14, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Sept. 8-14, 2024.

  • A mugshot of Angelica Loomis-Lucero
    Angelica Loomis-Lucero: Arrested for alleged felony possession of controlled substance and criminal trespass in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Thursday, September 12, 2024.
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Ricky Meloy
    Ricky Meloy: Arrested for alleged possession of opiates/opium/narcotic drug and certain stimulants in Wyandotte County, Kansas on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.
    Wyandotte County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Dalton Sousa
    Dalton Sousa: Arrested for alleged animal cruelty (aggravated animal cruelty - excessive pain/death) in Lee County, Florida on Monday, September 9, 2024.
    Lee County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Say Dutch
    Say Dutch: Arrested for alleged stealing ($750 or more) and driving while revoked/suspended in Greene County, Missouri on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Trevor Morgan
    Trevor Morgan: Arrested for alleged driving under suspension and littering (not more than 15lbs) in Greenwood County, South Carolina on Monday, September 9, 2024.
    Greenwood County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Richard Hansen
    Richard Hansen: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance, use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and felony probation violation in Ada County, Idaho on Monday, September 9, 2024.
    Ada County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Rafael Lopez
    Rafael Lopez: Arrested for alleged invasion of privacy, operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash - property damage in Allen County, Indiana on Thursday, September 12, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Roseanne Isler
    Roseanne Isler: Arrested for alleged driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of alprazolam, possession of phenazopyridine HCI, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with suspended license and refusal to submit lawful test of breath/urine/blood in Seminole County, Florida on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.
    Seminole County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Benjamin Husted
    Benjamin Husted: Arrested for alleged interference with official acts, possession of controlled substance - methamphetamine (first offense), possession of a controlled substance - cannabidiol (first offense) possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of parole in Polk County, Iowa on Monday, September 9, 2024.
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Dakota Click
    Dakota Click: Arrested for alleged disorderly conduct in Etowah County, Alabama on Monday, September 9, 2024.
    Etowah County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Alyssa Shurley
    Alyssa Shurley: Arrested for alleged driving under the influence in Spartanburg County, South Carolina on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.
    Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Mark Whisenant
    Mark Whisenant: Arrested for allegedly appearing in public place under the influence in Etowah County, Alabama on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. 
    Etowah County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Jose Ramirez Olmedo
    Jose Ramirez Olmedo: Arrested for alleged accident involving death in Tarrant County, Texas on Monday, September 9, 2024.
    Fort Worth Police Department
  • A mugshot of Apple Barnhart
    Apple Barnhart: Arrested for alleged delivery of controlled substance - except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid in Greene County, Missouri on Thursday, September 12, 2024.
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Alexander Maniaci
    Alexander Maniaci: Arrested for alleged possession of controlled substance (<25 grams) in Macomb County, Michigan on Monday, September 9, 2024.
    Macomb County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Lindell Jackson
    Lindell Jackson: Arrested for alleged third degree harassment and two counts of violation of probation in Polk County, Iowa on Thursday, September 12, 2024.
    Polk County Jail
  • Auncharetta Mohono: Arrested for alleged murder in Houston County, Texas on Monday, September 9, 2024. Houston Police Department
