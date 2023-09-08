Move Back
Mugshots of the week: Sept. 3-9, 2023
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Sept. 3-9, 2023.
- Lindsey Shaw: Arrested for alleged controlled substance in Schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia in Hamilton County, Tennessee on Sunday, September 3, 2023.read more
- Cameron Benjamin: Arrested for alleged rape in Montgomery County, Ohio on Monday, September 4, 2023.read more
- Brandon Thompson: Arrested for alleged first-degree sexual assault, first-degree reckless injury and strangulation in Dane County, Wisconsin on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.read more
- Jennifer Kline: Arrested for alleged domestic battery A_MIS and false informing - misdemeanor - in Grant County, Indiana on Sunday, September 3, 2023.read more
- Stephen Rodda: Arrested for alleged first degree murder in Polk County, Florida on Monday, September 4, 2023.read more
- John Lerma: Arrested for alleged larceny $100 to $500 in Dona Ana County, New Mexico on Sunday, September 3, 2023.read more
- Kathryn Morrison: Arrested for alleged reckless use of fire or explosives in Polk County, Iowa on Monday, September 4, 2023.read more
- Cordell Studley: Arrested for alleged assault with intent to commit rape, false imprisonment and residential burglary in Los Angeles County, California on Monday, September 4, 2023.read more
- Justin Silva: Arrested for alleged aggravated stalking (violation of protection order) and violation of restraining order prohibiting domestic violence in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Monday, September 4, 2023.read more
- Lisa Holzshuh: Arrested for alleged terroristic threatening - 3rd degree - and failure to notify address change to department of transportation in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.read more
- Kahlis Willis: Arrested for alleged capital murder in Harris County, Texas on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.read more
