  • Published
    11 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Sept. 3-9, 2023

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Sept. 3-9, 2023.

  • A mugshot of Lindsey Shaw
    Lindsey Shaw: Arrested for alleged controlled substance in Schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia in Hamilton County, Tennessee on Sunday, September 3, 2023.
    Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Cameron Benjamin
    Cameron Benjamin: Arrested for alleged rape in Montgomery County, Ohio on Monday, September 4, 2023.
    Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Brandon Thompson
    Brandon Thompson: Arrested for alleged first-degree sexual assault, first-degree reckless injury and strangulation in Dane County, Wisconsin on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
    Dane County Sheriff's Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Jennifer Kline
    Jennifer Kline: Arrested for alleged domestic battery A_MIS and false informing - misdemeanor - in Grant County, Indiana on Sunday, September 3, 2023.
    Grant County Jail / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Stephen Rodda
    Stephen Rodda: Arrested for alleged first degree murder in Polk County, Florida on Monday, September 4, 2023.
    Polk County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of John Lerma
    John Lerma: Arrested for alleged larceny $100 to $500 in Dona Ana County, New Mexico on Sunday, September 3, 2023.
    Dona Ana County Detention Center / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Kathryn Morrison
    Kathryn Morrison: Arrested for alleged reckless use of fire or explosives in Polk County, Iowa on Monday, September 4, 2023.
    Polk County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Cordell Studley
    Cordell Studley: Arrested for alleged assault with intent to commit rape, false imprisonment and residential burglary in Los Angeles County, California on Monday, September 4, 2023.
    Santa Monica Police Department / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Justin Silva
    Justin Silva: Arrested for alleged aggravated stalking (violation of protection order) and violation of restraining order prohibiting domestic violence in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Monday, September 4, 2023.
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Lisa Holzshuh
    Lisa Holzshuh: Arrested for alleged terroristic threatening - 3rd degree - and failure to notify address change to department of transportation in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
    Muhlenberg County Detention Center / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Kahlis Willis
    Kahlis Willis: Arrested for alleged capital murder in Harris County, Texas on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
    Houston Police Department / Fox News
