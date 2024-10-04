Go Back
  • Published
    16 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2024.

  • A mugshot of Megan Swaidner
    Megan Swaidner: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine or narcotic drug in St. Joseph County, Indiana on Friday, October 4, 2024.
    St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Brandon Oser
    Brandon Oser: Arrested for alleged driving under the influence of alcohol, expired tag, driving while license is revoked/suspended/cancelled/denied, no tag and no insurance in Blount County, Alabama on Thursday, October 3, 2024.
    Blount County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Vanessa Brigan
    Vanessa Brigan: Arrested for two counts of alleged theft of property - shoplifting in Douglas County, Wisconsin on Thursday, October 3, 2024.
    Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Jamal Hardy
    Jamal Hardy: Arrested for alleged false imprisonment, two counts of felony use of dangerous weapon, first degree child sexual assault, burglary with dangerous weapon, child enticement - sexual contact and four counts of habitual criminality in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin on Monday, September 30, 2024.
    Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Gisselle Rios
    Gisselle Rios: Arrested for alleged domestic battery - intentional rude physical contact with family member in Wyandotte County, Kansas on Sunday, September 29, 2024.
    Wyandotte County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Archie Boyer
    Archie Boyer: Arrested for alleged resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person and driving while revoked/suspended - 2nd or 3rd degree in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Monday, September 30, 2024.
    Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office
  • A mugshot of Christina Thompson
    Christina Thompson: Arrested for 19 counts of cruelty to animals, 19 counts of hazards to an animal that may cause harm, 19 counts of no anti-rabies vaccination for an animal, 19 counts of dogs/cats over the age of six months that have not been altered, 19 counts of no intact companion animal permit/ICAP, 19 counts of failure to permanently identify companion animal by microchip/tattoo, 19 counts of no medical treatment, 19 counts of no adequate shelter/shade for the animal, 19 counts of exceeding animal possession limits, 19 counts of no multiple companion animal site permit/MCASP, 19 counts of no basic grooming of an animal and 19 counts of irresponsible owners under Angel’s Law in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Friday, October 4, 2024.
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Bryce Williams
    Bryce Williams: Arrested for alleged felony burglary and use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body in Wyandotte County, Kansas on Sunday, September 29, 2024.
    Wyandotte County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Jackie Parks
    Jackie Parks: Arrested for alleged drugs in Etowah County, Alabama on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.
    Etowah County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Zachary Jake
    Zachary Jake: Arrested for alleged battery upon a health care worker - court degree felony in San Juan County, New Mexico on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.
    San Juan County Adult Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Mark Whisenant
    Mark Whisenant: Arrested for alleged burglary of auto, fourth degree theft of property, second degree theft of property and burglary in Etowah County, Alabama on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.
    Etowah County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Travis Smith
    Travis Smith: Arrested for alleged battery - domestic battery by strangulation in Bay County, Florida on Thursday, October 3, 2024.
    Bay County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Ronald Macomb
    Ronald Macomb: Arrested for alleged use/under the influence of controlled substance in Ada County, Idaho on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.
    Ada County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Leanne Henson
    Leanne Henson: Arrested for alleged dangerous drugs - conditions for sale and use/possession of drug paraphernalia in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Thursday, October 3, 2024.
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Jacob Owen
    Jacob Owen: Arrested for alleged resisting law enforcement - physical and two counts of criminal trespass in Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Jason Vancelette
    Jason Vancelette: Arrested for alleged first degree trespass in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Thursday, October 3, 2024. 
    Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office
