Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Mugshots of the week: Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2024.
- Megan Swaidner: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine or narcotic drug in St. Joseph County, Indiana on Friday, October 4, 2024.read more
- Brandon Oser: Arrested for alleged driving under the influence of alcohol, expired tag, driving while license is revoked/suspended/cancelled/denied, no tag and no insurance in Blount County, Alabama on Thursday, October 3, 2024.read more
- Vanessa Brigan: Arrested for two counts of alleged theft of property - shoplifting in Douglas County, Wisconsin on Thursday, October 3, 2024.read more
- Jamal Hardy: Arrested for alleged false imprisonment, two counts of felony use of dangerous weapon, first degree child sexual assault, burglary with dangerous weapon, child enticement - sexual contact and four counts of habitual criminality in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin on Monday, September 30, 2024.read more
- Gisselle Rios: Arrested for alleged domestic battery - intentional rude physical contact with family member in Wyandotte County, Kansas on Sunday, September 29, 2024.read more
- Archie Boyer: Arrested for alleged resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person and driving while revoked/suspended - 2nd or 3rd degree in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Monday, September 30, 2024.read more
- Christina Thompson: Arrested for 19 counts of cruelty to animals, 19 counts of hazards to an animal that may cause harm, 19 counts of no anti-rabies vaccination for an animal, 19 counts of dogs/cats over the age of six months that have not been altered, 19 counts of no intact companion animal permit/ICAP, 19 counts of failure to permanently identify companion animal by microchip/tattoo, 19 counts of no medical treatment, 19 counts of no adequate shelter/shade for the animal, 19 counts of exceeding animal possession limits, 19 counts of no multiple companion animal site permit/MCASP, 19 counts of no basic grooming of an animal and 19 counts of irresponsible owners under Angel’s Law in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Friday, October 4, 2024.read more
- Bryce Williams: Arrested for alleged felony burglary and use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body in Wyandotte County, Kansas on Sunday, September 29, 2024.read more
- Jackie Parks: Arrested for alleged drugs in Etowah County, Alabama on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.read more
- Zachary Jake: Arrested for alleged battery upon a health care worker - court degree felony in San Juan County, New Mexico on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.read more
- Mark Whisenant: Arrested for alleged burglary of auto, fourth degree theft of property, second degree theft of property and burglary in Etowah County, Alabama on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.read more
- Travis Smith: Arrested for alleged battery - domestic battery by strangulation in Bay County, Florida on Thursday, October 3, 2024.read more
- Ronald Macomb: Arrested for alleged use/under the influence of controlled substance in Ada County, Idaho on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.read more
- Leanne Henson: Arrested for alleged dangerous drugs - conditions for sale and use/possession of drug paraphernalia in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Thursday, October 3, 2024.read more
- Jacob Owen: Arrested for alleged resisting law enforcement - physical and two counts of criminal trespass in Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.read more
- Jason Vancelette: Arrested for alleged first degree trespass in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Thursday, October 3, 2024.read more
Mugshots of the week: Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2024.
Move Forward
- Mugshots of the week: Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2024