Mugshots of the week: Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2024

Christina Thompson: Arrested for 19 counts of cruelty to animals, 19 counts of hazards to an animal that may cause harm, 19 counts of no anti-rabies vaccination for an animal, 19 counts of dogs/cats over the age of six months that have not been altered, 19 counts of no intact companion animal permit/ICAP, 19 counts of failure to permanently identify companion animal by microchip/tattoo, 19 counts of no medical treatment, 19 counts of no adequate shelter/shade for the animal, 19 counts of exceeding animal possession limits, 19 counts of no multiple companion animal site permit/MCASP, 19 counts of no basic grooming of an animal and 19 counts of irresponsible owners under Angel’s Law in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Friday, October 4, 2024.