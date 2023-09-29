Move Back
Mugshots of the week: Sept. 24-30, 2023
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Sept. 24-30, 2023.
- Tian Meilan: Arrested for allegedly engaging in prostitution, lewdness or assignation and violation of massage therapy practice act in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.read more
- Francisco Quezada: Arrested for one count of alleged sex crimes in Maricopa County, Arizona on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.read more
- Karen Adams: Arrested for alleged assault with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument in Maricopa County, Arizona on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.read more
- Nahcoma Epperson: Arrested for alleged assault by strangulation or suffocation and attempted assault by strangulation/suffocation in Lancaster County, Nebraska on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.read more
- Stephanie Zuniga: Arrested for two counts of alleged abuse of a child and failure to appear in Doña Ana County, New Mexico on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.read more
- Patrick Scruggs: Arrested for alleged aggravated battery (deadly weapon), aggravated assault and armed burglary in Pinellas County, Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.read more
- William Porter: Arrested for alleged first-degree-murder in Pinal County, Arizona on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.read more
- Jessica Preston: Arrested for alleged domestic battery and strangulation in Dubois County, Indiana on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.read more
- Isreal Cook: Arrested for alleged aggravated possession of drugs in Brown County, Ohio on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.read more
- Jonathan Williams: Arrested for alleged assault in Trumbull County, Ohio on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.read more

