    Mugshots of the week: Sept. 24-30, 2023

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Sept. 24-30, 2023.

  • A mugshot of Tian Meilan
    Tian Meilan: Arrested for allegedly engaging in prostitution, lewdness or assignation and violation of massage therapy practice act in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.
  • A mugshot of Francisco Quezada
    Francisco Quezada: Arrested for one count of alleged sex crimes in Maricopa County, Arizona on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
  • A mugshot of Karen Adams
    Karen Adams: Arrested for alleged assault with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument in Maricopa County, Arizona on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
  • A mugshot of Nahcoma Epperson
    Nahcoma Epperson: Arrested for alleged assault by strangulation or suffocation and attempted assault by strangulation/suffocation in Lancaster County, Nebraska on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.
  • A mugshot of Stephanie Zuniga
    Stephanie Zuniga: Arrested for two counts of alleged abuse of a child and failure to appear in Doña Ana County, New Mexico on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
  • A mugshot of Patrick Scruggs
    Patrick Scruggs: Arrested for alleged aggravated battery (deadly weapon), aggravated assault and armed burglary in Pinellas County, Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.
  • A mugshot of William Porter
    William Porter: Arrested for alleged first-degree-murder in Pinal County, Arizona on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.
  • A mugshot of Jessica Preston
    Jessica Preston: Arrested for alleged domestic battery and strangulation in Dubois County, Indiana on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
  • A mugshot of Isreal Cook
    Isreal Cook: Arrested for alleged aggravated possession of drugs in Brown County, Ohio on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
  • A mugshot of Jonathan Williams
    Jonathan Williams: Arrested for alleged assault in Trumbull County, Ohio on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
