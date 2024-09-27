Go Back
    Mugshots of the week: Sept. 22-28, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Sept. 22 through 28, 2024.

  • A mugshot of Amber Perry
    Amber Perry: Arrested for alleged family court bench warrant in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. 
    Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Daniel McClary
    Daniel McClary: Arrested for alleged unlawful possession/transport/manufacture/repair/sale of illegal weapon and two counts of first degree tampering with motor vehicle in Greene County, Missouri, on Sunday, September 22, 2024.
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Joshua Freyermuth
    Joshua Freyermuth: Arrested for alleged attempted kidnapping in Stark County, Ohio, on Sunday, September 22, 2024.
    Stark County Jail
  • A mugshot of Tia Robinson
    Tia Robinson: Arrested for alleged possession of marijuana/hashish in Allen County, Indiana, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Austin Skaggs
    Austin Skaggs: Arrested for alleged possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession/use - drug equipment and larceny (other theft) in Lee County, Florida, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.
    Lee County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Juan Canela
    Juan Canela: Arrested for alleged prohibited person own/posess/etc ammunition/etc in Merced County, California, on Thursday, September 26, 2024.
    Merced County Sheriff Public Services
  • A mugshot of Brittney Porter
    Brittney Porter: Arrested for two counts of alleged possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of paraphernalia, driving without a license - canceled/suspended/revoked, felony probation violation and knowingly giving a false report to law enforcement officer in Volusia County, Florida, on Thursday, September 26, 2024.
    Volusia County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Nicholas Wilbanks
    Nicholas Wilbanks: Arrested for alleged false information to police and resisting arrest - no assault in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, on Monday, September 23, 2024.
    Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Nadezhda Witzke
    Nadezhda Witzke: Arrested for alleged third degree burglary - breaking and entering in Story County, Iowa, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.
    Story County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Nathaniel McGuire
    Nathaniel McGuire: Arrested for alleged attempted murder, manufacturing an explosive device and use of an explosive device for attempted murder in Santa Barbara County, California, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.
    Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Kristen Laughlin
    Kristen Laughlin: Arrested for alleged fourth degree theft of property in Blount County, Alabama, on Thursday, September 26, 2024. 
    Blount County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Dale Shellenberger
    Dale Shellenberger: Arrested for alleged criminal conversion in Allen County, Indiana, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Keithy Carter
    Keithy Carter: Arrested for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, on Monday, September 23, 2024.
    Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office
  • A mugshot of Madison Turner
    Madison Turner: Arrested for alleged home detention placement violation in Allen County, Indiana, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Angelo Garza
    Angelo Garza: Arrested for alleged resisting/obstructing, bail jumping and warrant in Douglas County, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.
    Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Cesar Estrada
    Cesar Estrada: Arrested for alleged first degree murder in Broward County, Florida, on Monday, September 23, 2024.
    Broward County Sheriff’s Office
