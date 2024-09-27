Move Back
Mugshots of the week: Sept. 22-28, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Sept. 22 through 28, 2024.
- Amber Perry: Arrested for alleged family court bench warrant in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.read more
- Daniel McClary: Arrested for alleged unlawful possession/transport/manufacture/repair/sale of illegal weapon and two counts of first degree tampering with motor vehicle in Greene County, Missouri, on Sunday, September 22, 2024.read more
- Joshua Freyermuth: Arrested for alleged attempted kidnapping in Stark County, Ohio, on Sunday, September 22, 2024.read more
- Tia Robinson: Arrested for alleged possession of marijuana/hashish in Allen County, Indiana, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.read more
- Austin Skaggs: Arrested for alleged possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession/use - drug equipment and larceny (other theft) in Lee County, Florida, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.read more
- Juan Canela: Arrested for alleged prohibited person own/posess/etc ammunition/etc in Merced County, California, on Thursday, September 26, 2024.read more
- Brittney Porter: Arrested for two counts of alleged possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of paraphernalia, driving without a license - canceled/suspended/revoked, felony probation violation and knowingly giving a false report to law enforcement officer in Volusia County, Florida, on Thursday, September 26, 2024.read more
- Nicholas Wilbanks: Arrested for alleged false information to police and resisting arrest - no assault in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, on Monday, September 23, 2024.read more
- Nadezhda Witzke: Arrested for alleged third degree burglary - breaking and entering in Story County, Iowa, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.read more
- Nathaniel McGuire: Arrested for alleged attempted murder, manufacturing an explosive device and use of an explosive device for attempted murder in Santa Barbara County, California, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.read more
- Kristen Laughlin: Arrested for alleged fourth degree theft of property in Blount County, Alabama, on Thursday, September 26, 2024.read more
- Dale Shellenberger: Arrested for alleged criminal conversion in Allen County, Indiana, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.read more
- Keithy Carter: Arrested for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, on Monday, September 23, 2024.read more
- Madison Turner: Arrested for alleged home detention placement violation in Allen County, Indiana, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.read more
- Angelo Garza: Arrested for alleged resisting/obstructing, bail jumping and warrant in Douglas County, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.read more
- Cesar Estrada: Arrested for alleged first degree murder in Broward County, Florida, on Monday, September 23, 2024.read more
