Mugshots of the week: Sept. 17-23, 2023
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Sept. 17-23, 2023.
- Ginger Tucker: Arrested for alleged possession of stolen vehicle/vessel/etc, possession of controlled substance and false bomb report in Merced County, California on Sunday, September 17, 2023.read more
- Joseph Creed: Arrested for alleged PWID Delivery/MFG CS & 50 grams and federal offense (other) in Macomb County, Michigan on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. Macomb County Sheriff’s Departmentread more
- Esmeralda Aguilar: Arrested on four felony counts of alleged aggravated battery to a peace officer in Cook County, Illinois on Sunday, September 17, 2023.read more
- Edward Druzolowski: Arrested for alleged second degree murder (firearm) in Volusia County, Florida on Monday, September 18, 2023.read more
- Desiree Oliver: Arrested for allegedly assisting a criminal in Marion County, Indiana on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.read more
- Jeremy Stiles: Arrested for alleged murder - attempt in Jefferson County, Alabama on Monday, September 18, 2023.read more
- Andrea Bryant: Arrested for allegedly fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding in excess of maximum limits and failure to maintain lane in Monroe County, Georgia on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.read more
- Amanda Ferragamo: Arrested for two counts of alleged battery in Sumter County, Florida on Sunday, September 17, 2023.read more
- Roberto Emilio Vasquez-Santamaria: Arrested for alleged murder in Maverick County, Texas on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.read more
- Tanie Wilkinson: Arrested for alleged assault while displaying a weapon and criminal mischief - 5th Degree in Dubuque County, Iowa on Monday, September 18, 2023.read more
- Zachary Wallace: Arrested for alleged larceny, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing officer, possessing/receiving or transporting stolen copper and stealing copper in Mayes County, Oklahoma on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.read more
- Georgina Ramirez: Arrested for allegedly smuggling illegal aliens in Doña Ana County, New Mexico on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.read more
- Steven Nickerson: Arrested for alleged murder in Harris County, Texas on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.read more
