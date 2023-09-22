Go Back
    Mugshots of the week: Sept. 17-23, 2023

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Sept. 17-23, 2023.

  • A mugshot of Ginger Tucker
    Ginger Tucker: Arrested for alleged possession of stolen vehicle/vessel/etc, possession of controlled substance and false bomb report in Merced County, California on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
    Merced County Sheriff Public Services / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Joseph Creed
    Joseph Creed: Arrested for alleged PWID Delivery/MFG CS & 50 grams and federal offense (other) in Macomb County, Michigan on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. Macomb County Sheriff’s Department
    Macomb County Sheriff’s Department / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Esmeralda Aguilar
    Esmeralda Aguilar: Arrested on four felony counts of alleged aggravated battery to a peace officer in Cook County, Illinois on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
    Chicago Police Department / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Edward Druzolowski
    Edward Druzolowski: Arrested for alleged second degree murder (firearm) in Volusia County, Florida on Monday, September 18, 2023.
    Volusia County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Desiree Oliver
    Desiree Oliver: Arrested for allegedly assisting a criminal in Marion County, Indiana on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.
    Marion County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Jeremy Stiles
    Jeremy Stiles: Arrested for alleged murder - attempt in Jefferson County, Alabama on Monday, September 18, 2023.
    Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Andrea Bryant
    Andrea Bryant: Arrested for allegedly fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding in excess of maximum limits and failure to maintain lane in Monroe County, Georgia on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.
    Monroe County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Amanda Ferragamo
    Amanda Ferragamo: Arrested for two counts of alleged battery in Sumter County, Florida on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
    Sumter County Sheriff's Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Roberto Emilio Vasquez-Santamaria
    Roberto Emilio Vasquez-Santamaria: Arrested for alleged murder in Maverick County, Texas on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.
    Maverick County Sheriff's Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Tanie Wilkinson
    Tanie Wilkinson: Arrested for alleged assault while displaying a weapon and criminal mischief - 5th Degree in Dubuque County, Iowa on Monday, September 18, 2023.
    Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Zachary Wallace
    Zachary Wallace: Arrested for alleged larceny, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing officer, possessing/receiving or transporting stolen copper and stealing copper in Mayes County, Oklahoma on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.
    Mayes County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Georgina Ramirez
    Georgina Ramirez: Arrested for allegedly smuggling illegal aliens in Doña Ana County, New Mexico on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.
    Doña Ana County Detention Center / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Steven Nickerson
    Steven Nickerson: Arrested for alleged murder in Harris County, Texas on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.
    Houston Police Department / Fox News
Image 0 of 13