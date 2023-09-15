Go Back
  • Published
    14 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Sept. 10-16, 2023

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Sept. 10-16, 2023.

  • A mugshot of Danelo Cavalcante
    Danelo Cavalcante: Sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder in Chester County, Pennsylvania. Cavalcante was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 13 after leading police on a two-week-long manhunt following his escape from Chester County Prison.
    Pennsylvania Department of Corrections / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Aurora Harrington
    Aurora Harrington: Arrested for alleged possession of meth with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver, fentanyl - sell Schedule I, fentanyl - traffic 4 grams less 30 KG, public order crimes use two-way communications device to facilitate felony, drug equipment - possess and/or use, drugs - possess fentanyl and crimes against person corrupt by threat public servant/family in Seminole County, Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
    Seminole County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Everett Forrest
    Everett Forrest: Arrested for alleged assault and domestic abuse by strangulation in Tulsa County, Oklahoma on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
    Tulsa Police Department / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Alyson Somerville
    Alyson Somerville: Arrested for alleged poss/conceal/sell/dispose stolen vehicle and resisting arrest with assault/injury in Greenville County, South Carolina on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
    City of Greenville / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Keanu Labatte
    Keanu Labatte: Arrested for alleged domestic assault by strangulation, threats of violence and three counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ramsey County, Minnesota on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
    Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via AP / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Allision Daugherty
    Allision Daugherty: Arrested for alleged child neglect or leaving an unattended child in a motor vehicle for an excess of 15 minutes in Lee County, Florida on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
    Lee County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Jacob Pell
    Jacob Pell: Arrested for alleged second degree forcible rape and resisting public officer in Moore County, North Carolina on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
    Moore County Detention Center / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Emma Geames
    Emma Geames: Arrested for alleged contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order in Madison County, Kentucky on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
    Madison County Detention Center / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Rupert Creary
    Rupert Creary: Arrested for alleged aggravated stalking after injunction for protection and five counts of domestic violence injunction willful violation in Broward County, Florida on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
    Broward County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Alex Pate
    Alex Pate: Arrested for alleged domestic violence third degree - harassment - and domestic violence third degree - menacing - gun in Jefferson, Alabama on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
    Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Lakiri Tolliver
    Lakiri Tolliver: Arrested for alleged murder in Houston County, Texas on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
    Houston Police Department / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Jessie Owens
    Jessie Owens: Arrested for alleged violation of restraining order prohibiting domestic violence and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer (resisting) in Santa Fe County, New Mexico on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
    Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Durrell Hannah
    Durrell Hannah: Arrested for alleged felony auto theft in Porter County, Indiana on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
    Porter County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Anthony Tyner
    Anthony Tyner: Arrested for alleged contribute to delinquency, abuse of child and intentionally damage/destroy any property or monument; $1,000 in Virginia Beach County, Virginia on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
    Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
