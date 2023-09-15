Move Back
Mugshots of the week: Sept. 10-16, 2023
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Sept. 10-16, 2023.
- Danelo Cavalcante: Sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder in Chester County, Pennsylvania. Cavalcante was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 13 after leading police on a two-week-long manhunt following his escape from Chester County Prison.read more
- Aurora Harrington: Arrested for alleged possession of meth with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver, fentanyl - sell Schedule I, fentanyl - traffic 4 grams less 30 KG, public order crimes use two-way communications device to facilitate felony, drug equipment - possess and/or use, drugs - possess fentanyl and crimes against person corrupt by threat public servant/family in Seminole County, Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.read more
- Everett Forrest: Arrested for alleged assault and domestic abuse by strangulation in Tulsa County, Oklahoma on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.read more
- Alyson Somerville: Arrested for alleged poss/conceal/sell/dispose stolen vehicle and resisting arrest with assault/injury in Greenville County, South Carolina on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.read more
- Keanu Labatte: Arrested for alleged domestic assault by strangulation, threats of violence and three counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ramsey County, Minnesota on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.read more
- Allision Daugherty: Arrested for alleged child neglect or leaving an unattended child in a motor vehicle for an excess of 15 minutes in Lee County, Florida on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.read more
- Jacob Pell: Arrested for alleged second degree forcible rape and resisting public officer in Moore County, North Carolina on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.read more
- Emma Geames: Arrested for alleged contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order in Madison County, Kentucky on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.read more
- Rupert Creary: Arrested for alleged aggravated stalking after injunction for protection and five counts of domestic violence injunction willful violation in Broward County, Florida on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.read more
- Alex Pate: Arrested for alleged domestic violence third degree - harassment - and domestic violence third degree - menacing - gun in Jefferson, Alabama on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.read more
- Lakiri Tolliver: Arrested for alleged murder in Houston County, Texas on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.read more
- Jessie Owens: Arrested for alleged violation of restraining order prohibiting domestic violence and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer (resisting) in Santa Fe County, New Mexico on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.read more
- Durrell Hannah: Arrested for alleged felony auto theft in Porter County, Indiana on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.read more
- Anthony Tyner: Arrested for alleged contribute to delinquency, abuse of child and intentionally damage/destroy any property or monument; $1,000 in Virginia Beach County, Virginia on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.read more
