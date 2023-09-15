Mugshots of the week: Sept. 10-16, 2023

Aurora Harrington: Arrested for alleged possession of meth with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver, fentanyl - sell Schedule I, fentanyl - traffic 4 grams less 30 KG, public order crimes use two-way communications device to facilitate felony, drug equipment - possess and/or use, drugs - possess fentanyl and crimes against person corrupt by threat public servant/family in Seminole County, Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.