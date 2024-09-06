Move Back
Mugshots of the week: Sept. 1-7, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Sept. 1-7, 2024.
- Tiffany Rivera: Arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine, engage/commit/offer prostitution and possess/use drug equipment in Seminole County, Florida on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.read more
- Tyler Collins: Arrested for alleged theft from building in Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.read more
- Jillian Swagart: Arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia in Allen County, Indiana on Friday, September 6, 2024.read more
- Athir Murady: Arrested for alleged murder in Galveston County, Texas on Thursday, September 5, 2024.read more
- Mary McCord: Arrested for alleged terrorist threat, possession of marijuana - second degree and appearing in public place under the influence in Etowah County, Alabama on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.read more
- Joshua Reilly: Arrested for alleged dangerous drug - possess/use, narcotic drug - possess/use and three counts of probation violation in Maricopa County, Arizona on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.read more
- Kaidance Hattendorf: Arrested for alleged resisting law enforcement - physical, false identity statement, criminal trespass, criminal conversion and probation violation in Allen County, Indiana on Monday, September 2, 2024.read more
- Joshua Carrell: Arrested for allegedly obstructing an officer without violence in Volusia County, Florida on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.read more
- Martin Alaniz: Arrested for alleged transportation/possession/receipt of a firearm/destructive device by certain persons (capital felony of SVO) and no driver’s license in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Thursday, September 5, 2024.read more
- Chelsei Cherrell: Arrested for alleged felony domestic abuse/assault - impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury in Polk County, Iowa on Monday, September 2, 2024.read more
- Anthony Ketola: Arrested for alleged disorderly conduct in Douglas County, Wisconsin on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.read more
- Sara Richey: Arrested for alleged fourth degree theft of property in Blount County, Alabama on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.read more
- Rudy Rubalcada: Arrested for alleged vehicle theft, battery with moderate bodily injury, resisting law enforcement - physical, resisting law enforcement - fleeing and resisting law enforcement - fleeing vehicle in Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.read more
- Kemberly Austin: Arrests for alleged arson and burglary in Howard County, Indiana on Monday, September 2, 2024.read more
- Richard Blakey: Arrested for alleged third degree criminal trespass in Blount County, Alabama on Thursday, September 5, 2024.read more
