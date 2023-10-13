Move Back
Mugshots of the week: Oct. 8-14, 2023
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Oct. 8-14, 2023.
- Brian Carroll: Arrested for alleged criminal trespass/burglary in Maricopa County, Arizona on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.read more
- Brandi Keogh: Arrested for alleged neglect of a dependent, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in a narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia in Tippecanoe County, Indiana on Monday, October 9, 2023.read more
- Frankie Washington: Arrested for alleged intoxication manslaughter in Harris County, Texas on Sunday, October 8, 2023.read more
- Corina Stockstill: Arrested for alleged involuntary manslaughter - first degree - operate motor vehicle while in an intoxication condition - cause the death of a nonpassenger/two or more persons/blood alcohol content .18% - first offense in Greene County, Missouri on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.read more
- Joseph McDonald: Arrested for alleged first degree murder in Volusia County, Florida on Monday, October 9, 2023.read more
- Rochelle Ogden Sziber: Arrested for alleged domestic abuse/assault - injury or mental illness - 1st offense in Polk County, Iowa on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.read more
- Hector Diaz-Hernandez: Arrested for alleged extortion, battery (household member), violation of restraining order prohibiting domestic violence, custodial interference (no right to custody) and use of telephone to harass in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.read more
- Lareatha Booker: Arrested for alleged domestic battery/bodily harm in Peoria County, Illinois on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.read more
- Bradley Redrell: Arrested for alleged domestic battery - make physical contact and domestic battery which causes bodily harm in DuPage County, Illinois on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.read more
- Amanda Byrd: Arrested for alleged auto theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, simple possession/casual exchange and resisting stop/halt/frisk/arrest in Bradley County, Tennessee on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.read more
- Lucas Cridlebaugh: Arrested for three counts of alleged lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor and two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a minor in Seminole County, Florida on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.read more
