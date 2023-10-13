Go Back
  • Published
    11 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Oct. 8-14, 2023

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Oct. 8-14, 2023.

  • A mugshot of Brian Carroll.
    Brian Carroll: Arrested for alleged criminal trespass/burglary in Maricopa County, Arizona on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.
    Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Brandi Keogh.
    Brandi Keogh: Arrested for alleged neglect of a dependent, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in a narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia in Tippecanoe County, Indiana on Monday, October 9, 2023.
    Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Frankie Washington.
    Frankie Washington: Arrested for alleged intoxication manslaughter in Harris County, Texas on Sunday, October 8, 2023.
    Houston Police Department / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Corina Stockstill.
    Corina Stockstill: Arrested for alleged involuntary manslaughter - first degree - operate motor vehicle while in an intoxication condition - cause the death of a nonpassenger/two or more persons/blood alcohol content .18% - first offense in Greene County, Missouri on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Joseph McDonald.
    Joseph McDonald: Arrested for alleged first degree murder in Volusia County, Florida on Monday, October 9, 2023.
    Seminole County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Rochelle Ogden Sziber.
    Rochelle Ogden Sziber: Arrested for alleged domestic abuse/assault - injury or mental illness - 1st offense in Polk County, Iowa on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. 
    Polk County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Hector Diaz-Hernandez.
    Hector Diaz-Hernandez: Arrested for alleged extortion, battery (household member), violation of restraining order prohibiting domestic violence, custodial interference (no right to custody) and use of telephone to harass in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Lareatha Booker.
    Lareatha Booker: Arrested for alleged domestic battery/bodily harm in Peoria County, Illinois on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.
    City of Peoria Police Department / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Bradley Redrell.
    Bradley Redrell: Arrested for alleged domestic battery - make physical contact and domestic battery which causes bodily harm in DuPage County, Illinois on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.
    DuPage County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Amanda Byrd.
    Amanda Byrd: Arrested for alleged auto theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, simple possession/casual exchange and resisting stop/halt/frisk/arrest in Bradley County, Tennessee on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.
    Bradley County Sheriff's Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Lucas Cridlebaugh.
    Lucas Cridlebaugh: Arrested for three counts of alleged lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor and two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a minor in Seminole County, Florida on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.
    Seminole County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
