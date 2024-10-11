Move Back
Mugshots of the week: Oct. 6-12, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the US the week of Oct. 6-12, 2024.
- Dakota Schneider: Arrested for alleged burglary (automobile) in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.read more
- Corey Cornish: Arrested for alleged stealing - firearm/explosive/weapon/ammonium nitrate and unlawful possession of a firearm - dangerous felon/prior conviction in Greene County, Missouri on Monday, October 8, 2024.read more
- Elizabeth Davis: Arrested for alleged identity theft, fraudulent use/illegal possession of credit/debit ($1,000 or less) and theft of property ($10,000-$60,000) in Shelby County, Tennessee on Monday, October 7, 2024.read more
- Allen Helms: Arrested for alleged trespass after warning in Spartanburg, South Carolina on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.read more
- Martha Berry: Arrested for alleged identity theft, forgery (up to $1,000), fraudulent use of credit/debit card - illegal possession, criminal trespass, possession without prescription, simple possession/casual exchange and display/possess cancel/revoke/suspense or altered driver’s license in Knox County, Tennessee on Thursday, October 10, 2024.read more
- Darren Brown: Arrested for alleged larceny - grand theft in Alachua County, Florida on Tuesday, October 9, 2024.read more
- Misty White: Arrested for alleged drugs in Etowah County, Alabama on Monday, October 8, 2024.read more
- John Johnson: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance in Allen County, Indiana on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.read more
- Carol Langston: Arrested for alleged criminal trespass in Washington County, Arkansas on Monday, October 8, 2024.read more
- Matthew Lopez: Arrested for alleged indecent exposure in Dona Ana County, New Mexico on Friday, October 11, 2024.read more
- Kendric Rigby: Arrested for alleged burglary and two counts of drugs in Etowah County, Alabama on Monday, October 7, 2024.read more
- Crystal Hernandez: Arrested for alleged domestic battery and strangulation - simple or minor injury in Allen County Indiana on Thursday, October 10, 2024.read more
- Eric Kelley: Arrested for alleged assault on persons in certain occupations - bodily injury, interference with official acts - bodily injury, harassment of public official or employee, two counts of violation of probation, violation of parole, two counts of controlled substance violation and failure controlled substance tax stamp in Polk County, Iowa on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.read more
- Shamika Davis: Arrested for alleged DUI and uninsured vehicle in Spartanburg County, South Carolina on Thursday, October 10, 2024.read more
- Corey Alpin: Arrested for alleged unlawful possession of syringe in Allen County, Indiana on Monday, October 8, 2024.read more
- Christopher Cordova: Arrested for alleged burglary - dwelling house and burglary - automobile in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.read more

