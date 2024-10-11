Go Back
    Mugshots of the week: Oct. 6-12, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the US the week of Oct. 6-12, 2024.

  • A mugshot of Dakota Schneider
    Dakota Schneider: Arrested for alleged burglary (automobile) in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Corey Cornish
    Corey Cornish: Arrested for alleged stealing - firearm/explosive/weapon/ammonium nitrate and unlawful possession of a firearm - dangerous felon/prior conviction in Greene County, Missouri on Monday, October 8, 2024.
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Elizabeth Davis
    Elizabeth Davis: Arrested for alleged identity theft, fraudulent use/illegal possession of credit/debit ($1,000 or less) and theft of property ($10,000-$60,000) in Shelby County, Tennessee on Monday, October 7, 2024.
    Shelby County Sheriff's Office
  • A mugshot of Allen Helms
    Allen Helms: Arrested for alleged trespass after warning in Spartanburg, South Carolina on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.
    Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Martha Berry
    Martha Berry: Arrested for alleged identity theft, forgery (up to $1,000), fraudulent use of credit/debit card - illegal possession, criminal trespass, possession without prescription, simple possession/casual exchange and display/possess cancel/revoke/suspense or altered driver’s license in Knox County, Tennessee on Thursday, October 10, 2024.
    Knox County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Darren Brown
    Darren Brown: Arrested for alleged larceny - grand theft in Alachua County, Florida on Tuesday, October 9, 2024.
    Alachua County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Misty White
    Misty White: Arrested for alleged drugs in Etowah County, Alabama on Monday, October 8, 2024.
    Etowah County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of John Johnson
    John Johnson: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance in Allen County, Indiana on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Carol Langston
    Carol Langston: Arrested for alleged criminal trespass in Washington County, Arkansas on Monday, October 8, 2024.
    Washington County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Matthew Lopez
    Matthew Lopez: Arrested for alleged indecent exposure in Dona Ana County, New Mexico on Friday, October 11, 2024.
    Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Kendric Rigby
    Kendric Rigby: Arrested for alleged burglary and two counts of drugs in Etowah County, Alabama on Monday, October 7, 2024.
    Etowah County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Crystal Hernandez
    Crystal Hernandez: Arrested for alleged domestic battery and strangulation - simple or minor injury in Allen County Indiana on Thursday, October 10, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Eric Kelley
    Eric Kelley: Arrested for alleged assault on persons in certain occupations - bodily injury, interference with official acts - bodily injury, harassment of public official or employee, two counts of violation of probation, violation of parole, two counts of controlled substance violation and failure controlled substance tax stamp in Polk County, Iowa on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Shamika Davis
    Shamika Davis: Arrested for alleged DUI and uninsured vehicle in Spartanburg County, South Carolina on Thursday, October 10, 2024.
    Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Corey Alpin
    Corey Alpin: Arrested for alleged unlawful possession of syringe in Allen County, Indiana on Monday, October 8, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Christopher Cordova
    Christopher Cordova: Arrested for alleged burglary - dwelling house and burglary - automobile in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County
