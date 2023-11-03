Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Mugshots of the week: Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2023
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2023.
- Chelsie Lampkin: Arrested for alleged homicide/manslaughter (non-family) in Morgan County, Alabama on Monday, October 30, 2023.read more
- Stephen Phillips: Arrested for alleged second degree murder - firearm (possess) in Hillsborough County, Florida on Sunday, October 29, 2023.read more
- Megan Fahnholz: Arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Maricopa County, Arizona on Sunday, October 29, 2023.read more
- Kyle Mortimer: Arrested for alleged disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in Monroe County, Florida on Sunday, October 29, 2023.read more
- Christian Collins: Arrested for two counts of alleged second degree escape, second degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), two counts of tampering with prisoner monitoring device, first degree bail jumping and persistent felony offender in Lecher County, Kentucky on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.read more
- Daesha Loretto: Arrested for alleged possession of meth in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.read more
- Joshua Cundiff: Arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated - BAC 0.15% in Tarrant County, Texas on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.read more
- Veronica Elliott: Arrested for alleged child neglect without great bodily harm in Volusia County, Florida on Sunday, October 29, 2023.read more
- Randal Reese: Arrested for alleged criminal carrying of a weapon and possession of stolen firearm with value less than $25,000 in Wyandotte County, Kansas on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.read more
- Andrew Schoney: Arrested for alleged felony sexual abuse - second degree, felony lascivious acts with a child - fondle or touch and two counts of contempt - any other act or omission declared in Polk County, Iowa on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.read more
Mugshots of the week: Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2023
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2023.
Move Forward
- Mugshots of the week: Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2023