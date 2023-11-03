Go Back
  • Published
    10 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2023

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2023.

  • A mugshot of Chelsie Lampkin
    Chelsie Lampkin: Arrested for alleged homicide/manslaughter (non-family) in Morgan County, Alabama on Monday, October 30, 2023. 
    Morgan County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Stephen Phillips
    Stephen Phillips: Arrested for alleged second degree murder - firearm (possess) in Hillsborough County, Florida on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
    Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Megan Fahnholz
    Megan Fahnholz: Arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Maricopa County, Arizona on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
    Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Kyle Mortimer
    Kyle Mortimer: Arrested for alleged disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in Monroe County, Florida on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
    Monroe County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Christian Collins
    Christian Collins: Arrested for two counts of alleged second degree escape, second degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), two counts of tampering with prisoner monitoring device, first degree bail jumping and persistent felony offender in Lecher County, Kentucky on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.
    Lecher County Jail / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Daesha Loretto
    Daesha Loretto: Arrested for alleged possession of meth in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.
    Metropolitan Detention Center Bernalillo County / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Joshua Cundiff
    Joshua Cundiff: Arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated - BAC 0.15% in Tarrant County, Texas on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.
    Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Veronica Elliott
    Veronica Elliott: Arrested for alleged child neglect without great bodily harm in Volusia County, Florida on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
    Volusia County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Randal Reese
    Randal Reese: Arrested for alleged criminal carrying of a weapon and possession of stolen firearm with value less than $25,000 in Wyandotte County, Kansas on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.
    Wyandotte County Detention Center / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Andrew Schoney
    Andrew Schoney: Arrested for alleged felony sexual abuse - second degree, felony lascivious acts with a child - fondle or touch and two counts of contempt - any other act or omission declared in Polk County, Iowa on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.
    Polk County Jail / Fox News
