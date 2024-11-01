Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Mugshots of the week: Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the US the week of Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2024.
- Kristina Bell: Arrested for alleged operating under the influence - endanger in Porter County, Indiana on Sunday, October 27, 2024.read more
- Gabriel Valdivia: Arrested for alleged criminal trespassing, resisting/obstructing and warrant in Dona Ana County, New Mexico on Thursday, October 31, 2024.read more
- Kayla Garrett: Arrested for alleged use of vehicle without consent in Spartanburg County, South Carolina on Thursday, October 31, 2024.read more
- Franco Leoncabrera: Arrested for alleged battery with bodily injury in Allen County, Indiana on Thursday, October 31, 2024.read more
- Ashley Young: Arrested for alleged felony controlled substance violation, operating while under the influence and felony failure to affix drug stamp in Polk County, Iowa on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.read more
- Jason Vancelette: Arrested for two counts of alleged trespassing in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Sunday, October 27, 2024.read more
- Shyann Lenox: Arrested for two counts of alleged trespassing and stealing/larceny/theft in Greene County, Missouri on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.read more
- Austin Jordan: Arrested for alleged driving under the influence in Ada County, Idaho on Monday, October 28, 2024.read more
- Paige Ray Cluney: Arrested for alleged possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of parole in Polk County, Iowa on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.read more
- Kyle Patterson: Arrested for six counts of alleged felony possession of methamphetamine in Porter County, Indiana on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.read more
- Skyler Brixley: Arrested for alleged driving under the influence - court commitment in Johnson County, Kansas on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.read more
- Nichalous Kyser: Arrested for alleged robbery, criminal conspiracy and two counts of failure to appear in Ada County, Idaho on Thursday, October 31, 2024.read more
- Brooke Clark: Arrested for alleged possession/casual exchange - meth, driving under the influence, simple possession/casual exchange and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia - uses and activities in Knox County, Tennessee on Thursday, October 31, 2024.read more
- Shawn Piper: Arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and parole revocation in Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.read more
Mugshots of the week: Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the US the week of Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2024.
Move Forward
- Mugshots of the week: Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2024