  Published
    14 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the US the week of Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2024.

  • A mugshot of Kristina Bell
    Kristina Bell: Arrested for alleged operating under the influence - endanger in Porter County, Indiana on Sunday, October 27, 2024.
    Porter County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Gabriel Valdivia
    Gabriel Valdivia: Arrested for alleged criminal trespassing, resisting/obstructing and warrant in Dona Ana County, New Mexico on Thursday, October 31, 2024.
    Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Kayla Garrett
    Kayla Garrett: Arrested for alleged use of vehicle without consent in Spartanburg County, South Carolina on Thursday, October 31, 2024.
    Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Franco Leoncabrera
    Franco Leoncabrera: Arrested for alleged battery with bodily injury in Allen County, Indiana on Thursday, October 31, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Ashley Young
    Ashley Young: Arrested for alleged felony controlled substance violation, operating while under the influence and felony failure to affix drug stamp in Polk County, Iowa on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Jason Vancelette
    Jason Vancelette: Arrested for two counts of alleged trespassing in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Sunday, October 27, 2024.
    Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Shyann Lenox
    Shyann Lenox: Arrested for two counts of alleged trespassing and stealing/larceny/theft in Greene County, Missouri on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Austin Jordan
    Austin Jordan: Arrested for alleged driving under the influence in Ada County, Idaho on Monday, October 28, 2024.
    Ada County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Paige Ray Cluney
    Paige Ray Cluney: Arrested for alleged possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of parole in Polk County, Iowa on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Kyle Patterson
    Kyle Patterson: Arrested for six counts of alleged felony possession of methamphetamine in Porter County, Indiana on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.
    Porter County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Skyler Brixley
    Skyler Brixley: Arrested for alleged driving under the influence - court commitment in Johnson County, Kansas on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.
    Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Nichalous Kyser
    Nichalous Kyser: Arrested for alleged robbery, criminal conspiracy and two counts of failure to appear in Ada County, Idaho on Thursday, October 31, 2024.
    Ada County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Brooke Clark
    Brooke Clark: Arrested for alleged possession/casual exchange - meth, driving under the influence, simple possession/casual exchange and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia - uses and activities in Knox County, Tennessee on Thursday, October 31, 2024.
    Knox County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Shawn Piper
    Shawn Piper: Arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and parole revocation in Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
