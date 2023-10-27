Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Mugshots of the week: Oct. 22-28, 2023
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Oct. 22-28, 2023.
- Alexandra Romero: Arrested for alleged voluntary manslaughter in Curry County, New Mexico on Monday, October 23, 2023.read more
- Michael Thompson: Arrested on two counts of negligent homicide - vehicular DUI cause death to any human and RBC 10/23 DUI - unlawful blood alcohol DUI influence of alcohol or drugs in Seminole County, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023.read more
- Diana Becker-Abeyta: Arrested for alleged second-degree murder in Polk County, Iowa on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.read more
- Justin Rasegan: Arrested for alleged attempted home invasion - second degree in Macomb County, Michigan on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.read more
- Laura Gutierrez-Antunez: Arrested for alleged aggravated battery - strangulation or suffocation (household member) and conspiracy to commit a felony in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Thursday, October 26, 2023.read more
- Andrew Irizarry-Sierra: Arrested for involuntary manslaughter in Greene County, Missouri on Monday, October 23, 2023.read more
- Brionna Camargo-Madai: Arrested for alleged trespassing in Escambia County, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023.read more
- J’Darrius Peoples: Arrested for alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Harris County, Texas on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.read more
Mugshots of the week: Oct. 22-28, 2023
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Oct. 22-28, 2023.
Move Forward
- Mugshots of the week: Oct. 22-28, 2023