  Published
    8 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Oct. 22-28, 2023

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Oct. 22-28, 2023.

  • A mugshot of Alexandra Romero
    Alexandra Romero: Arrested for alleged voluntary manslaughter in Curry County, New Mexico on Monday, October 23, 2023.
    Curry County Detention Center / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Michael Thompson
    Michael Thompson: Arrested on two counts of negligent homicide - vehicular DUI cause death to any human and RBC 10/23 DUI - unlawful blood alcohol DUI influence of alcohol or drugs in Seminole County, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023.
    Seminole County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Diana Becker-Abeyta
    Diana Becker-Abeyta: Arrested for alleged second-degree murder in Polk County, Iowa on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.
    Polk County Sheriff’s Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Justin Rasegan
    Justin Rasegan: Arrested for alleged attempted home invasion - second degree in Macomb County, Michigan on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.
    Macomb County Sheriff's Office / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Laura Gutierrez-Antunez
    Laura Gutierrez-Antunez: Arrested for alleged aggravated battery - strangulation or suffocation (household member) and conspiracy to commit a felony in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Thursday, October 26, 2023.
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Andrew Irizarry-Sierra
    Andrew Irizarry-Sierra: Arrested for involuntary manslaughter in Greene County, Missouri on Monday, October 23, 2023.
    Greene County Sheriff / Fox News
  • A mugshot of Brionna Camargo-Madai
    Brionna Camargo-Madai: Arrested for alleged trespassing in Escambia County, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023.
    Escambia County Jail / Fox News
  • A mugshot of J’Darrius Peoples
    J’Darrius Peoples: Arrested for alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Harris County, Texas on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.
    Harris County Police Department / Fox News
