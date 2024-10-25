Go Back
  • Published
    10 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Oct. 20-26, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the US the week of Oct. 20-26, 2024.

  • A mugshot of Crystal Norris
    Crystal Norris: Arrested for alleged trafficking in persons/recruiting/enticing/soliciting/harboring/transporting, abuse - knowing and willful exploitation of a vulnerable adult and drugs - possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base in Florence County, South Carolina on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.
    Florence County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Bobby Billingsley
    Bobby Billingsley: Arrested for alleged criminal trespassing in Allen County, Indiana on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Ariana Fish
    Ariana Fish: Arrested for two counts of allegedly operating while intoxicated in Allen County, Indiana on Friday, October 25, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Derek Quibell
    Derek Quibell: Arrested for alleged fake imprisonment and aggravated battery (strangulation/suffocation - household member) in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Winny Bernadeau
    Winny Bernadeau: Arrested for alleged grand theft of firearm, carrying concealed firearm and petit theft in Broward County, Florida on Thursday, October 24, 2024.
    Broward County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Charles Baker
    Charles Baker: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine or narcotic drug in Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Felicia Garza
    Felicia Garza: Arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance and attempt to commit a felony in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Hernando Perez
    Hernando Perez: Arrested for alleged domestic violence in Morgan County, Alabama on Friday, October 25, 2024.
    Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Kayla Henry
    Kayla Henry: Arrested for alleged tampering with a motor vehicle, deliver/posses/deposit/conceal in a county jail a controlled substance and deliver/possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correction center - except with prescription in Randolph County, Missouri on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.
    Randolph County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Lamon Burgess
    Lamon Burgess: Arrested for alleged simultaneous possession of drugs/firearms and non-payment of fines in Craighead, Arkansas on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.
    Craighead County Sheriff’s Office
