Mugshots of the week: Oct. 20-26, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the US the week of Oct. 20-26, 2024.
- Crystal Norris: Arrested for alleged trafficking in persons/recruiting/enticing/soliciting/harboring/transporting, abuse - knowing and willful exploitation of a vulnerable adult and drugs - possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base in Florence County, South Carolina on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.read more
- Bobby Billingsley: Arrested for alleged criminal trespassing in Allen County, Indiana on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.read more
- Ariana Fish: Arrested for two counts of allegedly operating while intoxicated in Allen County, Indiana on Friday, October 25, 2024.read more
- Derek Quibell: Arrested for alleged fake imprisonment and aggravated battery (strangulation/suffocation - household member) in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.read more
- Winny Bernadeau: Arrested for alleged grand theft of firearm, carrying concealed firearm and petit theft in Broward County, Florida on Thursday, October 24, 2024.read more
- Charles Baker: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine or narcotic drug in Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.read more
- Felicia Garza: Arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance and attempt to commit a felony in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.read more
- Hernando Perez: Arrested for alleged domestic violence in Morgan County, Alabama on Friday, October 25, 2024.read more
- Kayla Henry: Arrested for alleged tampering with a motor vehicle, deliver/posses/deposit/conceal in a county jail a controlled substance and deliver/possession of a controlled substance at county/private jail/correction center - except with prescription in Randolph County, Missouri on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.read more
- Lamon Burgess: Arrested for alleged simultaneous possession of drugs/firearms and non-payment of fines in Craighead, Arkansas on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.read more
