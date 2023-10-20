Move Back
Mugshots of the week: Oct. 15-21, 2023
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Oct. 15-21, 2023.
- Alyssa Savage: Arrested for alleged domestic assault - 4th degree (1st or 2nd offense) - and resisting/interfering with arrest/detention/or stop in Greene County, Missouri on Monday, October 16, 2023.read more
- Marcus Jones: Arrested for alleged second degree murder, conspiracy second degree murder, stab/cut/wound with malicious intent and two counts of firearm use in commission of a felony - first offense in Norfolk, Virginia on Sunday, October 15, 2023.read more
- Aja Vanbrunt: Arrested for alleged domestic abuse - violate order for protection in Anoka County, Minnesota on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.read more
- Jeffrey Wilson: Arrested for alleged possession of weapon on school property, carry or possess firearm by convicted felon, burglary - third degree, larceny of auto, aircraft or other motor vehicle, and receive, possess or conceal stolen property in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma on Monday, October 16, 2023.read more
- Shanay Jacobs: Arrested for alleged murder, voluntary manslaughter and domestic violence in Mahoning County, Ohio on Sunday, October 15, 2023.read more
- Buddy Shipley: Arrested for alleged rape - first degree and domestic assault/battery by strangulation in Tulsa County, Oklahoma on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.read more
- Juliana Magalhaes: Arrested for alleged second degree murder in Fairfax County, Virginia on Thursday, October 19, 2023.read more
- Zachary Foster: Arrested for alleged threaten crime with intent to terrorize, exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm and carry concealed dirk or dagger in Merced County, California on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.read more
- Mackenzie Collins: Arrested for two counts of alleged burglary and possession of controlled substance in Ada County, Idaho on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.read more
- Emmanuel McCloud: Arrested for alleged indecent exposure, assault of another person, criminal trespass, battery upon a peace officer, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer (resisting) in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.read more
