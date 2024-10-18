Go Back
  Published
    15 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Oct. 13-19, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the US the week of Oct. 13-19, 2024.

  • A mugshot of Delicia Boyce
    Delicia Boyce: Arrested for alleged concealing identity, breaking/entering, two counts of resisting/evading/obstructing officer (arrest), two counts of criminal damage to property (under $1,000), driving while license revoked, expired registration of a motor vehicle and driving an unsafe vehicle in Bernalilloo County, New Mexico on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Kurtis Canning
    Kurtis Canning: Arrested for alleged domestic violence, larceny and damage property - criminal mischief in Santa Rosa County, Florida on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
    Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Brianna Colquhoun
    Brianna Colquhoun: Arrested for alleged assault causing bodily injury or mental illness (no intent) and interference with official acts in Polk County, Iowa on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Aaron Moore
    Aaron Moore: Arrested for alleged possession of marijuana/hashish and possession of paraphernalia in Allen County, Indiana on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Sharon Popham
    Sharon Popham: Arrested for alleged deliver/possession with intent to deliver - methamphetamine in St. Clair County, Illinois on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.
    St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of George Saldivar
    George Saldivar: Arrested for alleged murder in Harris County, Texas on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
    Houston Police Department
  • A mugshot of Shelbe Bland
    Shelbe Bland: Arrested for alleged harboring/aiding a felon and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Friday, October 18, 2024.
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Dale Hair
    Dale Hair: Arrested for two counts of allegedly operating while intoxicated In Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of David Wayne
    David Wayne: Arrested for alleged felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance in St. Clair County, Illinois on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.
    St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Jennifer Bourgeois
    Jennifer Bourgeois: Arrested for alleged drug possession in Escambia County, Florida on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
    Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of James Bigeagle
    James Bigeagle: Arrested for alleged resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.
    Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Jami Drexler
    Jami Drexler: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin on Friday, October 18, 2024.
    Milwaukee County Sheriff
  • A mugshot of Trevor Ruch
    Trevor Ruch: Arrested for alleged criminal recklessness - aggressive driving with serious bodily injury, neglect of a dependent - resulting in serious bodily injury, resisting law enforcement - physical, battery to public safety official, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, vehicle theft, driving while suspended and five counts of operating while intoxicated in Allen County, Indiana on Monday, October 14, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Chassidy Valenti
    Chassidy Valenti: Arrested for alleged armed criminal action, second degree assault and third degree assault in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Thursday, October 17, 2024.
    Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Dakota Martin
    Dakota Martin: Arrested for alleged disorderly conduct in Etowah County, Alabama on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.
    Etowah County Sheriff’s Office
