Mugshots of the week: Oct. 13-19, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the US the week of Oct. 13-19, 2024.
- Delicia Boyce: Arrested for alleged concealing identity, breaking/entering, two counts of resisting/evading/obstructing officer (arrest), two counts of criminal damage to property (under $1,000), driving while license revoked, expired registration of a motor vehicle and driving an unsafe vehicle in Bernalilloo County, New Mexico on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.read more
- Kurtis Canning: Arrested for alleged domestic violence, larceny and damage property - criminal mischief in Santa Rosa County, Florida on Thursday, October 17, 2024.read more
- Brianna Colquhoun: Arrested for alleged assault causing bodily injury or mental illness (no intent) and interference with official acts in Polk County, Iowa on Thursday, October 17, 2024.read more
- Aaron Moore: Arrested for alleged possession of marijuana/hashish and possession of paraphernalia in Allen County, Indiana on Thursday, October 17, 2024.read more
- Sharon Popham: Arrested for alleged deliver/possession with intent to deliver - methamphetamine in St. Clair County, Illinois on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.read more
- George Saldivar: Arrested for alleged murder in Harris County, Texas on Thursday, October 17, 2024.read more
- Shelbe Bland: Arrested for alleged harboring/aiding a felon and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Friday, October 18, 2024.read more
- Dale Hair: Arrested for two counts of allegedly operating while intoxicated In Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.read more
- David Wayne: Arrested for alleged felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance in St. Clair County, Illinois on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.read more
- Jennifer Bourgeois: Arrested for alleged drug possession in Escambia County, Florida on Thursday, October 17, 2024.read more
- James Bigeagle: Arrested for alleged resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.read more
- Jami Drexler: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin on Friday, October 18, 2024.read more
- Trevor Ruch: Arrested for alleged criminal recklessness - aggressive driving with serious bodily injury, neglect of a dependent - resulting in serious bodily injury, resisting law enforcement - physical, battery to public safety official, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, vehicle theft, driving while suspended and five counts of operating while intoxicated in Allen County, Indiana on Monday, October 14, 2024.read more
- Chassidy Valenti: Arrested for alleged armed criminal action, second degree assault and third degree assault in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Thursday, October 17, 2024.read more
- Dakota Martin: Arrested for alleged disorderly conduct in Etowah County, Alabama on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.read more
