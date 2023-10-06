Go Back
    Mugshots of the week: Oct. 1-7, 2023

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Oct. 1-7, 2023.

  • A mugshot of Craig Ross Jr.
    Craig Ross Jr.: Arrested for alleged first-degree kidnapping in Saratoga County, New York on Monday, October 2, 2023.
  • A mugshot of Mckynzie Kelley
    Mckynzie Kelley: Arrested for alleged attempted felony murder and fleeing or attempting to elude lights and siren active in Volusia County, Florida on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
  • A mugshot of Julie Anderson
    Julie Anderson: Arrested for alleged aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated domestic battery and battery - great bodily harm in Lake County, Illinois on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.
  • A mugshot of Jihad Gasaway
    Jihad Gasaway: Arrested for alleged first degree murder and abuse of corpse in Poweshiek County, Iowa on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.
  • A mugshot of Johanna Haley
    Johanna Haley: Arrested for alleged battery, bail jumping - felony and disorderly conduct in Dane County, Wisconsin on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
  • A mugshot of Rocky Giddens
    Rocky Giddens: Arrested for alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Orange County, Florida on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
  • A mugshot of Tonya Blair
    Tonya Blair: Arrested for alleged possession of controlled substance - 1st Degree 1st Offense (cocaine), possession of controlled substance, 2nd Degree - drug unspecified, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, trafficking controlled substances - 1st Degree, 1st Offense (&lt; 2 GMS) and two counts of serving bench warrant for court in Letcher County, Kentucky on Monday, October 2, 2023.
  • A mugshot of James Sparrow
    James Sparrow: Arrested for alleged kidnapping - abduct by force without justification, assault - strangulation resulting in wounding or bodily injury, and two counts of assault - simple assault, against family member in Amherst County, Virginia on Monday, October 2, 2023.
  • A mugshot of Juliana Saggaram
    Juliana Saggaram: Arrested on two counts of alleged petit larceny in Nassau County, New York on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.
  • A mugshot of Dmitri Kostyunin
    Dmitri Kostyunin: Arrested for alleged sexual battery on a person older than 12 but less than 18 by a person over 19 and cause to become delinquent dependent needy in Lake County, Florida on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.
  • A mugshot of Wendy Munson
    Wendy Munson: Arrested for alleged drunk driving with alcohol, child abuse with the possibility of great bodily injury and driving with a blood alcohol content of over .08 percent in Sutter County, California on Monday, October 2, 2023.
