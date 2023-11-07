Go Back
    Mugshots of the week: Nov. 5-11, 2023

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Nov. 5-11, 2023.

  • A mugshot of Edneisha Gustave
    Edneisha Gustave: Arrested for alleged grand theft / auto in Broward County, Florida on Sunday, November 5, 2023.
    Broward County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Luke Domme
    Luke Domme: Arrested for alleged domestic battery - knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship and criminal trespass - remain in defiance of order by owner in Shawnee County, Kansas on Sunday, November 5, 2023.
    Shawnee County Department of Corrections
  • A mugshot of Melissa Curtis
    Melissa Curtis: Arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a minor, eight counts of sexual offense - fourth degree and six counts of sexual offense - third degree in Montgomery County, Maryland on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.
    Montgomery County Department of Police
  • A mugshot of Nicholas Glover
    Nicholas Glover: Arrested for alleged resisting arrest/obstruct justice - threat or force, disregard police stop - endangerment, speed over 80mph, drive after license revoked - endangerment, receiving stolen property - $200 or more, failure to appear after charged with felony, misdemeanor or released on summons and two counts of probation violation - felony in Virginia Beach, Virginia on Monday, November 6, 2023.
    Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Department
  • A mugshot of Destiny Duval
    Destiny Duval: Arrested for alleged domestic assault - third degree in Greene County, Missouri on Sunday, November 5, 2023. 
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of John Peden
    John Peden: Arrested for alleged second-degree murder, use of firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm in Newport News County, Virginia on Sunday, November 5, 2023.
    Newport News Police Department
  • A mugshot of Nori Shepherd
    Nori Shepherd: Arrested for alleged operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement - misdemeanor, resisting law enforcement, while committing the offense the person operates a vehicle - Level 6, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish/salvia, possession of paraphernalia - misdemeanor, two counts of fugitive from justice and driving while suspended - misdemeanor in Grant County, Indiana on Monday, November 6, 2023.
    Grant County Jail
  • A mugshot of Victoria Esparza
    Victoria Esparza: Arrested for alleged corporal injury on child in Merced County, California on Monday, November 6, 2023.
    Merced County Sheriff Public Services
  • A mugshot of Freddie Litton
    Freddie Litton: Arrested for alleged breaking and entering, attempt to commit a felony, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance (felony) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Monday, November 6, 2023.
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Sonya David
    Sonya David: Arrested for alleged assault and battery, larceny of merchandise from retailer, possession of controlled drug - methamphetamine and drive under revocation in Tulsa County, Oklahoma on Sunday, November 5, 2023.
    Tulsa County Inmate Information Center
