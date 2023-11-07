Mugshots of the week: Nov. 5-11, 2023

Nicholas Glover: Arrested for alleged resisting arrest/obstruct justice - threat or force, disregard police stop - endangerment, speed over 80mph, drive after license revoked - endangerment, receiving stolen property - $200 or more, failure to appear after charged with felony, misdemeanor or released on summons and two counts of probation violation - felony in Virginia Beach, Virginia on Monday, November 6, 2023.