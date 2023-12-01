Move Back
Mugshots of the week: Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 2023
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 2023.
- Krystal Key: Arrested for alleged theft in Lorain County, Ohio on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.read more
- Carlos Perez: Arrested for alleged criminal trespass and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer in Socorro County, New Mexico on Monday, November 27, 2023.read more
- Zipporah Abraham: Arrested for alleged third-degree grand theft and uttering forged bills in Miami-Dade County, Florida on Sunday, November 26, 2023.read more
- Tyler Lavery: Arrested for alleged dangerous drugs - conditions for sale in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.read more
- Julianne Beckett: Arrested for alleged felony dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon and driving while barred in Polk County, Iowa on Monday, November 27, 2023.read more
- Ian Mazzochi: Arrested for alleged aggravated burglary in Trumbull County, Ohio on Monday, November 27, 2023.read more
- Angelique Glenn: Arrested for two counts of alleged aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in Seminole County, Florida on Thursday, November 30, 2023.read more
- Jonathan Boyd: Arrested for alleged domestic violence in Hinds County, Mississippi on Sunday, November 26, 2023.read more
- Brandi Burrows: Arrested for alleged burglary - second degree, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of a synthetic cannabinoid and stealing in Christian County, Missouri on Monday, November 27, 2023.read more
- Justin Eggers: Arrested for alleged second degree trespass and resisting public officer in Catawba County, North Carolina on Monday, November 27, 2023.read more
