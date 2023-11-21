Mugshots of the week: Nov. 19-25, 2023

Angela Luckart: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine with intent to sell, traffic - amphetamine/methamphetamine .14 grams or more, two counts of possession of hallucinogenics with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver - SC I/III/IV, possession of drug with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver - SC III/IV and possession of paraphernalia in Volusia County, Florida on Monday, November 20, 2023.