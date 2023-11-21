Move Back
Mugshots of the week: Nov. 19-25, 2023
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Nov. 19-25, 2023.
- Michelle Bush: Arrested for alleged indecent exposure, batter upon a peace officer, aggravated battery (misdemeanor) and disorderly conduct (disturb the peace) in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Monday, November 20, 2023.read more
- Angela Luckart: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine with intent to sell, traffic - amphetamine/methamphetamine .14 grams or more, two counts of possession of hallucinogenics with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver - SC I/III/IV, possession of drug with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver - SC III/IV and possession of paraphernalia in Volusia County, Florida on Monday, November 20, 2023.read more
- Marcos Thurman: Arrested for two counts of alleged aggravated assault - possession of weapons by a prohibited person in Maricopa County, Arizona on Sunday, November 19, 2023.read more
- Andrea Annie: Arrested for alleged battery in Hillsborough County, Florida on Sunday, November 19, 2023.read more
- Joseph Quinones: Arrested for alleged gun possession of serious violent felon, unlawful carrying of a handgun - prior conviction within 15 years, intimidation and resisting law enforcement - fleeing in Allen County, Indiana on Monday, November 20, 2023.read more
- Nathan Night: Arrested for alleged domestic by strangulation, domestic in the presence of a minor and obstructing an officer in Payne County, Oklahoma on Monday, November 20, 2023.read more
- Mary Flannery: Arrested for alleged trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of paraphernalia in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma on Monday, November 20, 2023.read more
- Mark Woller: Arrested for alleged domestic abuse/assault - impeding air/blood flow and domestic abuse/assault - simple in Dubuque County, Iowa on Monday, November 20, 2023.read more
- Amanda Brooks: Arrested for alleged burglary - third degree and theft - second degree in Polk County, Iowa on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.read more
