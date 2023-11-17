Move Back
Mugshots of the week: Nov. 12-18, 2023
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Nov. 12-18, 2023.
- Christine Watkins: Arrested for alleged burglary - 2nd degree in Greene County, Missouri on Sunday, November 12, 2023.read more
- Timothy Hogue: Arrested on four counts of alleged burglary of an unoccupied conveyance with enhancement of crossing county lines, three counts of felony petit theft, fleeing to elude, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of marijuana less than 20g and resisting without violence in Polk County, Florida on Monday, November 13, 2023.read more
- Amanda Burnside: Arrested for alleged armed robbery in Suffolk County, New York on Monday, November 13, 2023.read more
- Dustin Sweet: Arrested for alleged assault with intent to murder, resisting and obstructing conservation officers, possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy, weapons - firearms receiving/concealing and feeling a police officer - 1st degree penal code in Isabella County, Michigan on Monday, November 13, 2023.read more
- Melissa Louise: Arrested for alleged domestic battery and failure to appear in Dickinson County, Kansas on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.read more
- Dominique Menefee: Arrested for alleged murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Harris County, Texas on Monday, November 13, 2023.read more
- Alyson Cranick: Arrested for alleged first degree sexual assault - aggravated in Tolland County, Connecticut on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.read more
- Duane Howard: Arrested for alleged threaten crime with intent to terrorize and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship in Merced County, California on Monday, November 13, 2023.read more
- Whitney Lamere-Billedeaux: Arrested for alleged criminal child endangerment, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs - 1st offense and probation violation - felony in Missoula County, Missouri on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.read more
- Vincent Lujan: Arrested for alleged criminal sexual penetration - 2nd degree (commission of a felony), false imprisonment, aggravated battery (great bodily harm) (household member), drinking alcoholic liquors in public, driving while license revoked - DWI related and failure to maintain traffic lane in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.read more
