Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    10 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Nov. 12-18, 2023

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Nov. 12-18, 2023.

    Start Slideshow
  • A mugshot of Christine Watkins
    Christine Watkins: Arrested for alleged burglary - 2nd degree in Greene County, Missouri on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
    read more
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Timothy Hogue
    Timothy Hogue: Arrested on four counts of alleged burglary of an unoccupied conveyance with enhancement of crossing county lines, three counts of felony petit theft, fleeing to elude, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of marijuana less than 20g and resisting without violence in Polk County, Florida on Monday, November 13, 2023.
    read more
    Polk County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Amanda Burnside
    Amanda Burnside: Arrested for alleged armed robbery in Suffolk County, New York on Monday, November 13, 2023.
    read more
    Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Dustin Sweet
    Dustin Sweet: Arrested for alleged assault with intent to murder, resisting and obstructing conservation officers, possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy, weapons - firearms receiving/concealing and feeling a police officer - 1st degree penal code in Isabella County, Michigan on Monday, November 13, 2023.
    read more
    Isabella County Jail
  • A mugshot of Melissa Louise
    Melissa Louise: Arrested for alleged domestic battery and failure to appear in Dickinson County, Kansas on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
    read more
    Dickinson County Jail
  • A mugshot of Dominique Menefee
    Dominique Menefee: Arrested for alleged murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Harris County, Texas on Monday, November 13, 2023.
    read more
    Houston Police Department
  • A mugshot of Alyson Cranick
    Alyson Cranick: Arrested for alleged first degree sexual assault - aggravated in Tolland County, Connecticut on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
    read more
    Connecticut State Police
  • A mugshot of Duane Howard
    Duane Howard: Arrested for alleged threaten crime with intent to terrorize and inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship in Merced County, California on Monday, November 13, 2023.
    read more
    Merced County Sheriff Public Services
  • A mugshot of Whitney Lamere-Billedeaux
    Whitney Lamere-Billedeaux: Arrested for alleged criminal child endangerment, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs - 1st offense and probation violation - felony in Missoula County, Missouri on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
    read more
    Missoula County Jail
  • A mugshot of Vincent Lujan
    Vincent Lujan: Arrested for alleged criminal sexual penetration - 2nd degree (commission of a felony), false imprisonment, aggravated battery (great bodily harm) (household member), drinking alcoholic liquors in public, driving while license revoked - DWI related and failure to maintain traffic lane in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
    read more
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County
  • Published
    10 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Nov. 12-18, 2023

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Nov. 12-18, 2023.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Mugshots of the week: Nov. 12-18, 2023
  • A mugshot of Christine Watkins
  • A mugshot of Timothy Hogue
  • A mugshot of Amanda Burnside
  • A mugshot of Dustin Sweet
  • A mugshot of Melissa Louise
  • A mugshot of Dominique Menefee
  • A mugshot of Alyson Cranick
  • A mugshot of Duane Howard
  • A mugshot of Whitney Lamere-Billedeaux
  • A mugshot of Vincent Lujan
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 10