  Published
    11 Images

    Mugshots of the week: May 5-11, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of May 5-11, 2024.

  • A mugshot of Benjamin Chavez
    Benjamin Chavez: Arrested for alleged child endangerment and inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship in Merced County, Calif., May 6, 2024.
    Merced County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Carli Tarbox
    Carli Tarbox: Arrested for alleged battery and domestic violence in Bernalillo County, N.M., May 6, 2024.
    Metropolitan Detention Center Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Robert Sanchez
    Robert Sanchez: Arrested for alleged criminal trespass and burglary in Maricopa County, Ariz., May 6, 2024.
    Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Lauren Pruett
    Lauren Pruett: Arrested for alleged domestic abuse — assault in Dubuque County, Iowa, May 8, 2024.
    Dubuque Law Enforcement
  • A mugshot of Charles Jackson
    Charles Jackson: Arrested for alleged DUI — influence of alcohol/drugs (2nd offense), marijuana — possess less than 20 grams, resist/obstruct officer, driving with suspended/revoked license and unlawful blood alcohol refusal — submit to DUI testing in Seminole County, Fla., May 7, 2024.
    Seminole County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Paige Murray
    Paige Murray: Arrested for alleged disorderly conduct and four counts of bail jumping in Brown County, Wis., May 5, 2024.
    Brown County Jail
  • A mugshot of Bernard Polite
    Bernard Polite: Arrested for alleged murder, attempted homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person in Allegheny County, Pa., May 5, 2024.
    Allegheny County Police
  • A mugshot of Jocelyn Vieyra
    Jocelyn Vieyra: Arrested for alleged criminal trespassing, false report to law enforcement, disorderly conduct — fighting, third-degree trespassing and obstruction — refusal in Maricopa County, Ariz., May 7, 2024.
    Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Jeremy Gentry
    Jeremy Gentry: Arrested for alleged first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment in Wicomico County, Md., May 5, 2024.
    Maryland State Police
  • A mugshot of Josefina Cardona-Cardona
    Josefina Cardona-Cardona: Arrested on two counts of alleged solicitation to commit murder in Palm Beach County, Fla., May 7, 2024.
    Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Dillon Wendland
    Dillon Wendland: Arrested for alleged terroristic threats in Buffalo County, Neb., May 5, 2024.
    Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office
