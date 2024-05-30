Go Back
  • Published
    16 Images

    Mugshots of the week: May 26-June 1, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of May 26-June 1, 2024.

  • A mugshot of Hector Meteor
    Hector Meteor: Arrested for alleged indecent exposure in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, on Monday, May 27, 2024.
    read more
    Metropolitan Detention Center Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Christal Deery
    Christal Deery: Arrested for alleged disorderly conduct - fighting/violent behavior in Polk County, Iowa, on Monday, May 27, 2024.
    read more
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Jonathan Rigsby
    Jonathan Rigsby: Arrested for alleged violation of Kentucky EPO/Domestic Violence Order in Lexington-Fayette County, Kentucky, on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
    read more
    Lexington-Fayette County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Angel Cook
    Angel Cook: Arrested for alleged battery by strangulation in Marion County, Florida, on Monday, May 27, 2024.
    read more
    Marion County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Christopher Luckett
    Christopher Luckett: Arrested for alleged assault and two counts of DUI in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
    read more
    Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Angela Jordan
    Angela Jordan: Arrested for alleged chemical endanger child - expose in Etowah County, Alabama, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.
    read more
    Etowah County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Elijah Soren
    Elijah Soren: Arrested for alleged public intoxication and arrests/seizures - resisting or obstructing officers in Ada County, Idaho, on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
    read more
    Ada County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Dallas Cogburn
    Dallas Cogburn: Arrested for alleged domestic assault/battery and domestic abuse with prior pattern of physical abuse in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma, on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
    read more
    Oklahoma County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Adrianne Turner
    Adrianne Turner: Arrested for alleged possession of controlled substance, possessing instruments of crime and possession of drug paraphernalia in Washington County, Arkansas, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
    read more
    Washington County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Cristina Quinonez
    Cristina Quinonez: Arrested for alleged felony possession of weapon by prohibited person in Yuma County, Arizona, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.
    read more
    Yuma County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Mitchell Cox
    Mitchell Cox: Arrested for alleged domestic violence - harassment in Morgan County, Alabama, on Monday, May 27, 2024.
    read more
    Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Octavia Jones
    Octavia Jones: Arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.
    read more
    Metropolitan Detention Center Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Jason Newman
    Jason Newman: Arrested for alleged theft - all other larceny and two counts of hold for other jurisdiction in Allen County, Indiana, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
    read more
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Megan Hall
    Megan Hall: Arrested for alleged DUI, driving with suspended license - 2nd offense, failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt and obstructed vision and/or windshield in Pike County, Kentucky, on Thursday, May 30, 2024.
    read more
    Pike County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Tyler Davis
    Tyler Davis: Arrested for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and miscellaneous ordinance violation in Greene County, Missouri, on Monday, May 27, 2024.
    read more
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Jesse Kieff
    Jesse Kieff: Arrested on three charges of contributing to delinquency or neglect of a child in Jackson County, Missouri, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.
    read more
    Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
