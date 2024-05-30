Move Back
Mugshots of the week: May 26-June 1, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of May 26-June 1, 2024.
- Hector Meteor: Arrested for alleged indecent exposure in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, on Monday, May 27, 2024.
- Christal Deery: Arrested for alleged disorderly conduct - fighting/violent behavior in Polk County, Iowa, on Monday, May 27, 2024.
- Jonathan Rigsby: Arrested for alleged violation of Kentucky EPO/Domestic Violence Order in Lexington-Fayette County, Kentucky, on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
- Angel Cook: Arrested for alleged battery by strangulation in Marion County, Florida, on Monday, May 27, 2024.
- Christopher Luckett: Arrested for alleged assault and two counts of DUI in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
- Angela Jordan: Arrested for alleged chemical endanger child - expose in Etowah County, Alabama, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.
- Elijah Soren: Arrested for alleged public intoxication and arrests/seizures - resisting or obstructing officers in Ada County, Idaho, on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
- Dallas Cogburn: Arrested for alleged domestic assault/battery and domestic abuse with prior pattern of physical abuse in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma, on Sunday, May 26, 2024.
- Adrianne Turner: Arrested for alleged possession of controlled substance, possessing instruments of crime and possession of drug paraphernalia in Washington County, Arkansas, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
- Cristina Quinonez: Arrested for alleged felony possession of weapon by prohibited person in Yuma County, Arizona, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.
- Mitchell Cox: Arrested for alleged domestic violence - harassment in Morgan County, Alabama, on Monday, May 27, 2024.
- Octavia Jones: Arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.
- Jason Newman: Arrested for alleged theft - all other larceny and two counts of hold for other jurisdiction in Allen County, Indiana, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
- Megan Hall: Arrested for alleged DUI, driving with suspended license - 2nd offense, failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt and obstructed vision and/or windshield in Pike County, Kentucky, on Thursday, May 30, 2024.
- Tyler Davis: Arrested for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and miscellaneous ordinance violation in Greene County, Missouri, on Monday, May 27, 2024.
- Jesse Kieff: Arrested on three charges of contributing to delinquency or neglect of a child in Jackson County, Missouri, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.
