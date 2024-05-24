Go Back
  Published
    Mugshots of the week: May 19-25, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of May 19-25, 2024.

  • A mugshot of Summer Yoder
    Summer Yoder: Arrested for alleged disorderly intoxication - public place causing disturbance, two counts of battery on officer/firefighter/EMT/etc, trespassing - occupied structure or conveyance and resisting officer - obstruct without violence in Marion County, Florida on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
    Marion County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Robert Bryson
    Robert Bryson: Arrested for alleged possession of narcotic drug - sale, possess/use narcotic drugs, possess/use drug paraphernalia and probation violation in Maricopa County, Arizona on Monday, May 20, 2024.
    Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department
  • A mugshot of Alycia Kuykendall
    Alycia Kuykendall: Arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance, burglary (automobile), burglary (dwelling house), tapering with evidence, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and receipt/transportation/possession of a firearm/destructive device by felon in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Friday, May 24, 2024.
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Jonathan Storms
    Jonathan Storms: Arrested for alleged endangering the welfare of children, public drunkenness, corruption of minors and permitting unlicensed driver in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
    Carlisle Police Department
  • A mugshot of Juanita Goodwin
    Juanita Goodwin: Arrested for alleged driving under the influence of drugs, operating uninsured motor vehicle and expiration of registration in Macon County, Illinois on Thursday, May 23, 2024.
    Macon County Jail
  • A mugshot of John Lynn
    John Lynn: Arrested for alleged battery - touch or strike and possession of alcohol by person &lt; 21 years of age in Broward County, Florida on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.
    Broward County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Morgan Miller
    Morgan Miller: Arrested for alleged assault, domestic violence, disorderly conduct and probation violation in Delaware County, Ohio on Monday, May 20, 2024.
    Delaware County Jail
  • A mugshot of Joseph Lagana
    Joseph Lagana: Arrested for alleged trespass and property damage in Greene County, Missouri on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Bailey Eldredge
    Bailey Eldredge: Arrested for alleged domestic violence in Ada County, Idaho on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
    Ada County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Darren Harvard
    Darren Harvard: Arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine in Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Shelby Esmail
    Shelby Esmail: Arrested for alleged domestic battery which causes bodily harm in DuPage County, Illinois on Monday, May 20, 2024.
    DuPage County Sheriff’s Department
  • A mugshot of Sharon Purvey
    Sharon Purvey: Arrested for allegedly committing gang related offense as a condition for gang membership and carry/possess firearm by convicted felon in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.
    Oklahoma County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Casandra Johnsonescalante
    Casandra Johnsonescalante: Arrested for alleged petty theft, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of unlawful paraphernalia, obstruct/resist/etc public/peace officer/emergency med tech and trespass - refuse to leave property/peace officer request in Merced County, California on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.
    Merced County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Michelle Yingling
    Michelle Yingling: Arrested for alleged injury to personal property in Cumberland County, North Carolina on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.
    Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Kyle Hunt
    Kyle Hunt: Arrested for alleged unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended - prior in Allen County, Indiana on Thursday, May 23, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Keonta Stitts
    Keonta Stitts: Arrested for alleged assault - chemical endangerment in Morgan County, Alabama on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.
    Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
