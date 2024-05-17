Go Back
  Published
    Mugshots of the week: May 12-18, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of May 12-18, 2024.

  • A mugshot of Stephen Coe
    Stephen Coe: Arrested for alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/dangerous instrument, aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of weapon by a prohibited person and resisting arrest in Maricopa County, Ariz., Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
    Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Rachael Levy
    Rachael Levy: Arrested for alleged bomb — making a bomb threat/convey false information about a bomb threat in Florence County, S.C., Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
    Florence County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Christopher Boone
    Christopher Boone: Arrested for two counts of alleged drug possession in Putnam County, Fla., Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
    Putnam County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Tiffany Bell
    Tiffany Bell: Arrested for alleged resisting arrest and contempt of court in Etowah County, Ala., Monday, May 13, 2024.
    Etowah County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Braden Koch
    Braden Koch: Arrested for alleged burglary with assault or battery and trespass after warning in Volusia County, Fla., Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
    Volusia County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Renee Lovato
    Renee Lovato: Arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass and concealing identity from police officer/public official/person in the legal performance of duties in Bernalillo County, N.M., Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
    Metropolitan Detention Center Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Malcolm Jimmy Ward Jr.
    Malcolm Jimmy Ward Jr.: Arrested for alleged kidnapping, assault with intent to commit rape and parole violation in Los Angeles County, Calif., Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
    Santa Monica Police Department
  • A mugshot of Jamiee Wareing
    Jamiee Wareing: Arrested for six counts of alleged operating while intoxicated and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug in Allen County, Ind., Friday, May 17, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Joshua Trahan
    Joshua Trahan: Arrested for alleged domestic battery and obstructing a peace officer in La Salle County, Ill., Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
    La Salle County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Lora Perkins
    Lora Perkins: Arrested for alleged false pretense/bogus check/con game in Comanche County, Okla., Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
    Comanche County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Johnathan Lake
    Jonathan Lake: Arrested for alleged domestic violence — strangulation or suffocation, 3rd degree domestic violence and probation violation in Marshall County, Ala., Sunday, May 12, 2024.
    Marshall County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Lisa Robinson
    Lisa Robinson: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance — except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid in Cape Girardeau County, Mo., Monday, May 13, 2024.
    Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Jason Craig
    Jason Craig: Arrested for alleged murder in Etowah County, Ala., Thursday, May 16, 2024.
    Etowah County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Gabriona Currency
    Gabriona Currency: Arrested for allegedly operating a vehicle with no insurance, drive/allow motor vehicle with no registration, resisting public officer, fail to reduce speed, no liability insurance, two counts of driving with licensed revoked and fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag in Mecklenburg County, N.C., Thursday, May 16, 2024.
    Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office
