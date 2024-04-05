Go Back
  Published
    10 Images

    Mugshots of the week: March 31-April 6, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of March 31-April 6, 2024.

  • A mugshot of Joel Arnold
    Joel Arnold: Arrested for alleged robbery, breaking and entering, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle in Doña Ana County, New Mexico on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
    Doña Ana County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Erica Reed
    Erica Reed: Arrested for alleged first degree sexual misconduct (first offense) in Buchanan County, Missouri on Sunday, March 31, 2024.
    Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department
  • A mugshot of Brandon Scott
    Brandon Scott: Arrested for alleged possession or marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended in Allen County, Indiana on Monday, April 1, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Gracy Tenorio
    Gracy Tenorio: Arrested for alleged conspiracy to commit a felony and shoplifting in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
    Metropolitan Detention Center Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Christopher Graham
    Christopher Graham: Arrested for alleged aggravated battery - intentional great bodily harm and disfigurement and four counts of outstanding warrants in Wyandotte County, Kansas on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
    Wyandotte County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Dorothy Schmidt
    Dorothy Schmidt: Arrested for two counts allegedly resisting an officer without violence, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, introduction of contraband into a detention facility and two counts of driving without a driver’s license in Volusia County, Florida on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
    Volusia County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Justin Tucker
    Justin Tucker: Arrested for alleged inflict corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship in Merced County, California on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
    Merced County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Brittany Knepper
    Brittany Knepper: Arrested for alleged possession of controlled substance - methamphetamine (first offense), possession of controlled substance - marijuana (first offense), failure to use headlamps when required and possession of drug paraphernalia in Polk County, Iowa on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Christopher Teet
    Christopher Teet: Arrested for two counts of alleged drugs in Etowah County, Alabama on Monday, April 1, 2024.
    Etowah County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of James Vires
    James Vires: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and failure to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates in Scott County, Missouri on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
    Scott County Sheriff’s Department
