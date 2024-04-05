Move Back
Mugshots of the week: March 31-April 6, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of March 31-April 6, 2024.
- Joel Arnold: Arrested for alleged robbery, breaking and entering, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle in Doña Ana County, New Mexico on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.read more
- Erica Reed: Arrested for alleged first degree sexual misconduct (first offense) in Buchanan County, Missouri on Sunday, March 31, 2024.read more
- Brandon Scott: Arrested for alleged possession or marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended in Allen County, Indiana on Monday, April 1, 2024.read more
- Gracy Tenorio: Arrested for alleged conspiracy to commit a felony and shoplifting in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.read more
- Christopher Graham: Arrested for alleged aggravated battery - intentional great bodily harm and disfigurement and four counts of outstanding warrants in Wyandotte County, Kansas on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.read more
- Dorothy Schmidt: Arrested for two counts allegedly resisting an officer without violence, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, introduction of contraband into a detention facility and two counts of driving without a driver’s license in Volusia County, Florida on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.read more
- Justin Tucker: Arrested for alleged inflict corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship in Merced County, California on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.read more
- Brittany Knepper: Arrested for alleged possession of controlled substance - methamphetamine (first offense), possession of controlled substance - marijuana (first offense), failure to use headlamps when required and possession of drug paraphernalia in Polk County, Iowa on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.read more
- Christopher Teet: Arrested for two counts of alleged drugs in Etowah County, Alabama on Monday, April 1, 2024.read more
- James Vires: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and failure to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates in Scott County, Missouri on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.read more
