Mugshots of the week: March 3-9, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of March 3-9, 2024.
- Elizabeth Vargas: Arrested for two counts of alleged drug offenses in Maricopa County, Arizona on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.read more
- Derrick Jones: Arrested for alleged cruelty toward child (without great bodily harm) in Seminole County, Florida on Sunday, March 3, 2024.read more
- Andrea Cox: Arrested for alleged drug charges in Etowah County, Alabama on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.read more
- Beau Newbiggin: Arrested for alleged DUI - liquor/drugs/vapors/combo, DUI - drugs/metabolite, possess/use drug paraphernalia and possess/use narcotic drug in Mohave County, Arizona on Sunday, March 3, 2024.read more
- Shamkea Kahlid: Arrested for alleged insufficient bond - murder in Dallas County, Texas on Monday, March 4, 2024.read more
- Nicholas McDowell: Arrested for alleged first degree burglary, parole violation and hold for other county in Greene County, Missouri on Sunday, March 3, 2024.read more
- Cyanna Washington: Arrested for allegedly assisting a criminal in Allen County, Indiana on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.read more
- Joshua Helmlinger: Arrested for alleged opium or derivative - traffic (4 grams to under 30 kilograms), possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams) and possession of drugs (controlled substance without prescription) in Lee County, Florida on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.read more
- Kayla Graves: Arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish/salvia and possession of paraphernalia in Montgomery County, Indiana on Sunday, March 3, 2024.read more
- Joshua Garcia: Arrested for alleged assault (attempted battery) (household member) in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on March 4, 2024.read more
- Antonio Mendoza: Arrested for alleged domestic abuse/assault - injury or mental illness (first offense) in Polk County, Iowa on Monday, March 4, 2024.read more
- Miguel Price: Arrested for allegedly assisting with kidnapping for extortion, two counts of carrying or possessing firearm by adjudicated delinquent, second degree burglary, domestic assault/batter with a deadly weapon, two counts of assault/batter with dangerous weapon, assault/battery and distribution of controlled substance (possess with intent) in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma on Monday, March 4, 2024.read more
