  • Published
    12 Images

    Mugshots of the week: March 24-30, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of March 24-30, 2024.

  • A mugshot of Melina Bookert
    Melina Bookert: Arrested for alleged aggravated battery upon peace officer, receiving/transferring a stolen vehicle, conspiracy to commit a felony, shoplifting ($250 or less) and resisting/evading/obstructing an officer (arrest) in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.
    read more
    Metropolitan Detention Center Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Nicholas LeBlanc
    Nicholas LeBlanc: Arrested for alleged fentanyl - possession, driving under the influence and refuse to submit BAL in Flagler County, Florida on Sunday, March 24, 2024.
    read more
    Flagler County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Rebecca Dodds
    Rebecca Dodds: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance - marijuana (3rd sub) in Dubuque County, Iowa on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.
    read more
    Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Taber Carter
    Taber Carter: Arrested for alleged robbery or attempted with dangerous weapon and endangering others while eluding police officer in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma on Monday, March 25, 2024.
    read more
    Oklahoma County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Maria Vidana
    Maria Vidana: Arrested for alleged violation terms and conditions of suspended sentence in Garland County, Arkansas on Monday, March 25, 2024.
    read more
    Garland County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Zak Moyer
    Zak Moyer: Arrested for alleged criminal homicide in Carbon County, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.
    read more
    Carbon County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Anna Perez
    Anna Perez: Arrested for two counts of alleged aggravated assault in Ada County, Idaho on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.
    read more
    Ada County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Mark Melchi
    Mark Melchi: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia in Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.
    read more
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Kayla Alery
    Kayla Alery: Arrested for alleged murder, assault with a deadly weapon, own/possession of gun by prohibited person, carry/conceal a weapon without permit, discharging gun at/into occupied structure/vehicle/craft and batter in Clark County, Nevada on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.
    read more
    Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
  • A mugshot of Amanda Feeback
    Amanda Feeback: Arrested for alleged careless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear and non-payment of court costs - fees or fines in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.
    read more
    Muhlenberg County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Patricia Garrett
    Patricia Garrett: Arrested for alleged DUI alcohol - causing bodily injury, DUI enhancement, driving with a suspended license and probation violation in Merced County, California on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.
    read more
    Merced County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Kaidance Hattendorf
    Kaidance Hattendorf: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of marijuana/hashish in Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.
    read more
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
