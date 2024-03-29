Move Back
Mugshots of the week: March 24-30, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of March 24-30, 2024.
- Melina Bookert: Arrested for alleged aggravated battery upon peace officer, receiving/transferring a stolen vehicle, conspiracy to commit a felony, shoplifting ($250 or less) and resisting/evading/obstructing an officer (arrest) in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.read more
- Nicholas LeBlanc: Arrested for alleged fentanyl - possession, driving under the influence and refuse to submit BAL in Flagler County, Florida on Sunday, March 24, 2024.read more
- Rebecca Dodds: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance - marijuana (3rd sub) in Dubuque County, Iowa on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.read more
- Taber Carter: Arrested for alleged robbery or attempted with dangerous weapon and endangering others while eluding police officer in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma on Monday, March 25, 2024.read more
- Maria Vidana: Arrested for alleged violation terms and conditions of suspended sentence in Garland County, Arkansas on Monday, March 25, 2024.read more
- Zak Moyer: Arrested for alleged criminal homicide in Carbon County, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.read more
- Anna Perez: Arrested for two counts of alleged aggravated assault in Ada County, Idaho on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.read more
- Mark Melchi: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia in Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.read more
- Kayla Alery: Arrested for alleged murder, assault with a deadly weapon, own/possession of gun by prohibited person, carry/conceal a weapon without permit, discharging gun at/into occupied structure/vehicle/craft and batter in Clark County, Nevada on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.read more
- Amanda Feeback: Arrested for alleged careless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear and non-payment of court costs - fees or fines in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.read more
- Patricia Garrett: Arrested for alleged DUI alcohol - causing bodily injury, DUI enhancement, driving with a suspended license and probation violation in Merced County, California on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.read more
- Kaidance Hattendorf: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of marijuana/hashish in Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.read more
