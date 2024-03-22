Go Back
  • Published
    10 Images

    Mugshots of the week: March 17-23, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of March 17-23, 2024.

  • A mugshot of Luci Bleux
    Luci Bleux: Arrested for alleged possession of stolen vehicle/vessel/etc in Merced County, California on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
    Merced County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Adrian Pacheco
    Adrian Pacheco: Arrested for alleged homicide in Pueblo County, Colorado on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
    City of Pueblo Police Department
  • A mugshot of Madalynn Mitchell
    Madalynn Mitchell: Arrested for alleged trafficking controlled substances (distribution - narcotic, first offense), possession of a controlled substance (felony) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
    Metropolitan Detention Center Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Wayne Lyman
    Wayne Lyman: Arrested for alleged petit larceny in Tulsa County, Oklahoma on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.
    Tulsa County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Jo Grigsby
    Jo Grigsby: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine and drug equipment - possess and/or use in Seminole County, Florida on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Seminole County Sheriff’s Office
    Seminole County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Zachary Dutton
    Zachary Dutton: Arrested on two counts of unlawful possession drug paraphernalia (with intent to deliver/sell) in Morgan County, Alabama on Monday, March 18, 2024.
    Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Mallory Phinney
    Mallory Phinney: Arrested for alleged first degree trespass in Greene County, Missouri on Monday, March 18, 2024.
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Brandon Westergard
    Brandon Westergard: Arrested for alleged domestic violence and driving under suspension in Burleigh County, North Dakota on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.
    Burleigh County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Stephanie Anderson
    Stephanie Anderson: Arrested for alleged lewd/lascivious behavior (in public), disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping and bail jumping - misdemeanor in La Crosse County, Wisconsin on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.
    La Crosse County Jail
  • Brian Williams: Arrested for alleged child endangerment - substantial risk with bodily injury, domestic abuse/assault - first offense and sex offender - registration violation (second or subsequent offense) in Polk County, Iowa on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Polk County Jail
