Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    12 Images

    Mugshots of the week: March 10-16, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of March 10-16, 2024.

    Start Slideshow
  • A mugshot of Courtney Sparks
    Courtney Sparks: Arrested for alleged negligent use of a deadly weapon (intoxication), DWI (.08) - first offense, open container (possession - first offense) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Friday, March 15, 2024.
    read more
    Metropolitan Detention Center Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Nicholas Benito
    Nicholas Benito: Arrested for alleged theft - third degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of contraband in corrections facility in Polk County, Iowa on Monday, March 11, 2024.
    read more
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Theresa Bell
    Theresa Bell: Arrested for alleged physical abuse of a child and chronic neglect of a child in Dane County, Wisconsin on Monday, March 11, 2024.
    read more
    Dane County Sheriff’s Department
  • A mugshot of Jaidyn Harmon
    Jaidyn Harmon: Arrested for alleged invasion of privacy in Allen County, Indiana on Monday, March 11, 2024.
    read more
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Amy Hightower
    Amy Hightower: Arrested for alleged shoplifting in Fulton County, Georgia on Monday, March 11, 2024.
    read more
    Atlanta Police Department
  • A mugshot of Clay Simpson
    Clay Simpson: Arrested for alleged second degree assault - family or household member in Pulaski County, Arkansas on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
    read more
    Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Kimberley Hayes
    Kimberley Hayes: Arrested for alleged unlawful possession of prescription drugs in Dubuque County, Iowa on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
    read more
    Dubuque County Sheriff
  • A mugshot of Jason Morefield
    Jason Morefield: Arrested for alleged burglary and resist/obstruct officer in Peoria County, Illinois on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
    read more
    Peoria County Jail
  • A mugshot of Kelli Mantel
    Kelli Mantel: Arrested for alleged disorderly conduct - fighting, theft - control property, resisting arrest and drug paraphernalia - possess/use in Mohave County, Arizona on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
    read more
    Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Cleto Bravo
    Cleto Bravo: Arrested for two counts of battery (touch or strike) in Lee County, Florida on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
    read more
    Lee County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Adrian Oglesby
    Adrian Oglesby: Arrested for alleged attempted murder and criminal sexual conduct - first degree in Greenville County, South Carolina on Sunday, March 10, 2024.
    read more
    Greenville County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Terry Rivera
    Terry Rivera: Arrested for alleged capital murder in Cameron County, Texas on Monday, March 11, 2024.
    read more
    Cameron County Sheriff’s Office
  • Published
    12 Images

    Mugshots of the week: March 10-16, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of March 10-16, 2024.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Mugshots of the week: March 10-16, 2024
  • A mugshot of Courtney Sparks
  • A mugshot of Nicholas Benito
  • A mugshot of Theresa Bell
  • A mugshot of Jaidyn Harmon
  • A mugshot of Amy Hightower
  • A mugshot of Clay Simpson
  • A mugshot of Kimberley Hayes
  • A mugshot of Jason Morefield
  • A mugshot of Kelli Mantel
  • A mugshot of Cleto Bravo
  • A mugshot of Adrian Oglesby
  • A mugshot of Terry Rivera
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 12