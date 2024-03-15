Move Back
Mugshots of the week: March 10-16, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of March 10-16, 2024.
- Courtney Sparks: Arrested for alleged negligent use of a deadly weapon (intoxication), DWI (.08) - first offense, open container (possession - first offense) and use or possession of drug paraphernalia in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Friday, March 15, 2024.read more
- Nicholas Benito: Arrested for alleged theft - third degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of contraband in corrections facility in Polk County, Iowa on Monday, March 11, 2024.read more
- Theresa Bell: Arrested for alleged physical abuse of a child and chronic neglect of a child in Dane County, Wisconsin on Monday, March 11, 2024.read more
- Jaidyn Harmon: Arrested for alleged invasion of privacy in Allen County, Indiana on Monday, March 11, 2024.read more
- Amy Hightower: Arrested for alleged shoplifting in Fulton County, Georgia on Monday, March 11, 2024.read more
- Clay Simpson: Arrested for alleged second degree assault - family or household member in Pulaski County, Arkansas on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.read more
- Kimberley Hayes: Arrested for alleged unlawful possession of prescription drugs in Dubuque County, Iowa on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.read more
- Jason Morefield: Arrested for alleged burglary and resist/obstruct officer in Peoria County, Illinois on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.read more
- Kelli Mantel: Arrested for alleged disorderly conduct - fighting, theft - control property, resisting arrest and drug paraphernalia - possess/use in Mohave County, Arizona on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.read more
- Cleto Bravo: Arrested for two counts of battery (touch or strike) in Lee County, Florida on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.read more
- Adrian Oglesby: Arrested for alleged attempted murder and criminal sexual conduct - first degree in Greenville County, South Carolina on Sunday, March 10, 2024.read more
- Terry Rivera: Arrested for alleged capital murder in Cameron County, Texas on Monday, March 11, 2024.read more
