Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    16 Images

    Mugshots of the week: June 9-15, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of June 9-15, 2024.

    Start Slideshow
  • A mugshot of Ashley Wilkins
    Ashley Wilkins: Arrested for alleged assault, battery, eluding police officer and reckless driving in Payne County, Oklahoma on Monday, June 10, 2024.
    read more
    Stillwater Police Department
  • A mugshot of PJ Fitzwater
    PJ Fitzwater: Arrested for alleged resisting/evading/obstructing an officer in Curry County, New Mexico on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.
    read more
    Curry County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Ann Taylor
    Ann Taylor: Arrested for alleged third degree domestic assault and trespassing in Greene County, Missouri on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.
    read more
    Greene County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Keena Creek
    Keena Creek: Arrested for alleged capital murder in Jefferson County, Alabama on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.
    read more
    Jefferson County Jail
  • A mugshot of Travis Runyon
    Travis Runyon: Arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine in Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.
    read more
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Jennifer Nelson-Green
    Jennifer Nelson-Green: Arrested for alleged harassment, possession of marijuana and three counts of drugs in Etowah County, Alabama on Sunday, June 9, 2024.
    read more
    Etowah County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Brett Dixon
    Brett Dixon: Arrested for alleged robbery by sudden snatching in Volusia County, Florida on June 13, 2024.
    read more
    Volusia County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Carrie Nelson
    Carrie Nelson: Arrested for two counts of alleged armed robbery in Montgomery County, Maryland on Sunday, June 9, 2024.
    read more
    Montgomery County Department of Police
  • A mugshot of Roy Cerda
    Roy Cerda: Arrested for alleged assault with a deadly weapon - not firearm and probation violation in Merced County, California on Sunday, June 9, 2024.
    read more
    Merced County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Surrhonda Wesley
    Surrhonda Wesley: Arrested for alleged third degree criminal mischief in Polk County, Iowa on Monday, June 10, 2024.
    read more
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Gianni Henderson
    Gianni Henderson: Arrested for alleged battery - causing bodily harm in Wyandotte County, Kansas on Monday, June 10, 2024.
    read more
    Wyandotte County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Jared Garmany
    Jared Garmany: Arrested for alleged switched/expired tag in Etowah County, Alabama on Monday, June 10, 2024.
    read more
    Etowah County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Chu Brown
    Chu Brown: Arrested for two counts of alleged child endangerment, operating under the influence, third degree theft, fifth degree theft, interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia in Polk County, Iowa on Thursday, June 13, 2024.
    read more
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Christopher Wright
    Christopher Wright: Arrested for alleged prisoner placing bodily fluid on government employee and entering structure with intent to commit crime - breaking and entering in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma on Monday, June 10, 2024.
    read more
    Oklahoma County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Calhoun Swader
    Calhoun Swader: Arrested for alleged possession of dangerous drug and possession of marijuana in Morgan County, Alabama on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.
    read more
    Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Ronnie Parmer
    Ronnie Parmer: Arrested for two counts of alleged stealing, tampering with motor vehicle, two counts of trespassing and parole violation in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.
    read more
    Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office
  • Published
    16 Images

    Mugshots of the week: June 9-15, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of June 9-15, 2024.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Mugshots of the week: June 9-15, 2024
  • A mugshot of Ashley Wilkins
  • A mugshot of PJ Fitzwater
  • A mugshot of Ann Taylor
  • A mugshot of Keena Creek
  • A mugshot of Travis Runyon
  • A mugshot of Jennifer Nelson-Green
  • A mugshot of Brett Dixon
  • A mugshot of Carrie Nelson
  • A mugshot of Roy Cerda
  • A mugshot of Surrhonda Wesley
  • A mugshot of Gianni Henderson
  • A mugshot of Jared Garmany
  • A mugshot of Chu Brown
  • A mugshot of Christopher Wright
  • A mugshot of Calhoun Swader
  • A mugshot of Ronnie Parmer
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 16