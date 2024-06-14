Move Back
Mugshots of the week: June 9-15, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of June 9-15, 2024.
- Ashley Wilkins: Arrested for alleged assault, battery, eluding police officer and reckless driving in Payne County, Oklahoma on Monday, June 10, 2024.read more
- PJ Fitzwater: Arrested for alleged resisting/evading/obstructing an officer in Curry County, New Mexico on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.read more
- Ann Taylor: Arrested for alleged third degree domestic assault and trespassing in Greene County, Missouri on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.read more
- Keena Creek: Arrested for alleged capital murder in Jefferson County, Alabama on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.read more
- Travis Runyon: Arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine in Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.read more
- Jennifer Nelson-Green: Arrested for alleged harassment, possession of marijuana and three counts of drugs in Etowah County, Alabama on Sunday, June 9, 2024.read more
- Brett Dixon: Arrested for alleged robbery by sudden snatching in Volusia County, Florida on June 13, 2024.read more
- Carrie Nelson: Arrested for two counts of alleged armed robbery in Montgomery County, Maryland on Sunday, June 9, 2024.read more
- Roy Cerda: Arrested for alleged assault with a deadly weapon - not firearm and probation violation in Merced County, California on Sunday, June 9, 2024.read more
- Surrhonda Wesley: Arrested for alleged third degree criminal mischief in Polk County, Iowa on Monday, June 10, 2024.read more
- Gianni Henderson: Arrested for alleged battery - causing bodily harm in Wyandotte County, Kansas on Monday, June 10, 2024.read more
- Jared Garmany: Arrested for alleged switched/expired tag in Etowah County, Alabama on Monday, June 10, 2024.read more
- Chu Brown: Arrested for two counts of alleged child endangerment, operating under the influence, third degree theft, fifth degree theft, interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia in Polk County, Iowa on Thursday, June 13, 2024.read more
- Christopher Wright: Arrested for alleged prisoner placing bodily fluid on government employee and entering structure with intent to commit crime - breaking and entering in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma on Monday, June 10, 2024.read more
- Calhoun Swader: Arrested for alleged possession of dangerous drug and possession of marijuana in Morgan County, Alabama on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.read more
- Ronnie Parmer: Arrested for two counts of alleged stealing, tampering with motor vehicle, two counts of trespassing and parole violation in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.read more
