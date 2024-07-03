Move Back
Mugshots of the week: June 30-July 4, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of June 30-July 4, 2024.
- Lakhota Stroisch: Arrested for alleged possess/use dangerous drug, possess/use narcotic drug and possess/use drug paraphernalia in Maricopa County, Arizona on Monday, July 1, 2024.read more
- Edgar Valencia: Arrested for alleged narcotic drug violation and possess/use drug paraphernalia in Yuma County, Arizona on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.read more
- Shyla Quintana: Arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.read more
- Johnathan Stewart: Arrested for alleged felony possession of controlled substance - third of subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a non-registered vehicle in Polk County, Iowa on Monday, July 1, 2024.read more
- David McGown: Arrested for alleged aggravated assault - leaving the scene of an accident/failure to provide proper evidence of financial responsibility, introduction of contraband into penal facility and possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance in Knox County, Tennessee on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.read more
- Amanda Camp: Arrested for alleged possession of dangerous drugs - methamphetamine in Morgan County, Alabama on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.read more
- Zayne Walters: Arrested for alleged resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony - obstruct police in Buchanan County, Missouri on Monday, July 1, 2024.read more
- Dominique King: Arrested for alleged own/operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility (motor vehicle required to be registered) - first offense in Greene County, Missouri on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.read more
- Khylil Draine: Arrested for alleged second degree murder, robbery with a firearm, shooting into a vehicle and probation violation in Lee County, Florida on Monday, July 1, 2024.read more
- Chelsea Ramirez: Arrested for alleged driving under the influence of drugs in Greene County, Arkansas on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.read more
- Edward Lawler: Arrested for alleged drug offenses in Maricopa County, Arizona on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.read more
- Christopher Rodriguez: Arrested for alleged aggravated assault - domestic, possession of firearm with intent to go armed - dangerous felony and meth - manufacture/deliver/sale/possess with intent in Knox County, Tennessee on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.read more
- Tiffanne Pace: Arrested for alleged possession of meth or cocaine in Craighead, Arkansas on Monday, July 1, 2024.read more
- Arnold Stone: Arrested for alleged resisting law enforcement - fleeing and possession of methamphetamine in Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.read more
- Taeshawn George: Arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass and use or possession of drug paraphernalia in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.read more
- Adam George: Arrested for alleged assault by strangulation, threat - communicate and parole warrant in Gaston County, Tennessee on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.read more
- Christian Lewis-Smith: Arrested for alleged second degree burglary, first degree property damage and possession of controlled substance - except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Sunday, June 30, 2024.read more
