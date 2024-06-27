Move Back
Mugshots of the week: June 23-29, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of June 23-29, 2024.
- Brittany Jones: Arrested for alleged aggravated assault with deadly weapon, battery, assault, possession of Scheduled V substance, entering/refusing to leave public property and resisting an officer without violence in Volusia County, Florida on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.read more
- Nathan Delo: Arrested for alleged domestic aggravated assault in Hamilton County, Tennessee on Thursday, June 27, 2024.read more
- Melina Plummer: Arrested for three counts of alleged drug offenses in Maricopa County, Arizona on Monday, June 24, 2024.read more
- Robert Hefner: Arrested for alleged third degree assault - special victim, first degree harassment and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Sunday, June 23, 2024.read more
- Michelle Peters: Arrested for alleged first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action in Laclede County, Missouri on Monday, June 24, 2024.read more
- James Hamilton: Arrested for alleged domestic battery - reckless bodily harm to family member in Wyandotte County, Kansas on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.read more
- Charles Baker: Arrested for alleged possession of controlled substance - except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and three counts of driving while revoked/suspended in Randolph County, Missouri on Monday, June 24, 2024.read more
- Misty White: Arrested for alleged false ID to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution in Etowah County, Alabama on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.read more
- Brandon Wysong: Arrested for alleged invasion of privacy in Allen County, Indiana on Monday, June 24, 2024.read more
- Cecelia Cerda: Arrested for alleged conspiracy to commit a felony and trafficking controlled substances (possess with intent) (narcotic) (1st offense) in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.read more
- Brian Wibben: Arrested for alleged carry/possess firearm by convicted felon, receive/possess/conceal stolen property, endangering others while eluding police officer, DUI - drive under the influence of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma on Monday, June 24, 2024.read more
- Marianda Martin: Arrested for alleged driving while license suspended - 3rd subsequent violation in Seminole County, Florida on Monday, June 24, 2024.read more
- Stephen McCormick: Arrested for two counts of alleged first degree trafficking drugs or attempt, two counts of delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Thursday, June 27, 2024.read more
- Cassidy Hodges: Arrested for alleged driving while suspended/revoked/cancelled, mutilation or alteration of tags/replacement tags and operating vehicle without insurance in Morgan County, Alabama on Monday, June 24, 2024.read more
- John Fields: Arrested for allegedly pointing firearm in Comanche County, Oklahoma on Monday, June 24, 2024.read more
