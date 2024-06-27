Go Back
    Mugshots of the week: June 23-29, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of June 23-29, 2024.

  • A mugshot of Brittany Jones
    Brittany Jones: Arrested for alleged aggravated assault with deadly weapon, battery, assault, possession of Scheduled V substance, entering/refusing to leave public property and resisting an officer without violence in Volusia County, Florida on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
    Volusia County Jail
  • A mugshot of Nathan Delo
    Nathan Delo: Arrested for alleged domestic aggravated assault in Hamilton County, Tennessee on Thursday, June 27, 2024.
    Hamilton County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Melina Plummer
    Melina Plummer: Arrested for three counts of alleged drug offenses in Maricopa County, Arizona on Monday, June 24, 2024.
    Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Robert Hefner
    Robert Hefner: Arrested for alleged third degree assault - special victim, first degree harassment and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Sunday, June 23, 2024.
    Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Michelle Peters
    Michelle Peters: Arrested for alleged first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action in Laclede County, Missouri on Monday, June 24, 2024.
    Laclede County Sheriff's Office
  • A mugshot of James Hamilton
    James Hamilton: Arrested for alleged domestic battery - reckless bodily harm to family member in Wyandotte County, Kansas on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
    Wyandotte County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Charles Baker
    Charles Baker: Arrested for alleged possession of controlled substance - except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and three counts of driving while revoked/suspended in Randolph County, Missouri on Monday, June 24, 2024.
    Randolph County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Misty White
    Misty White: Arrested for alleged false ID to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution in Etowah County, Alabama on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
    Etowah County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Brandon Wysong
    Brandon Wysong: Arrested for alleged invasion of privacy in Allen County, Indiana on Monday, June 24, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Cecelia Cerda
    Cecelia Cerda: Arrested for alleged conspiracy to commit a felony and trafficking controlled substances (possess with intent) (narcotic) (1st offense) in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Brian Wibben
    Brian Wibben: Arrested for alleged carry/possess firearm by convicted felon, receive/possess/conceal stolen property, endangering others while eluding police officer, DUI - drive under the influence of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma on Monday, June 24, 2024.
    Oklahoma County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Marianda Martin
    Marianda Martin: Arrested for alleged driving while license suspended - 3rd subsequent violation in Seminole County, Florida on Monday, June 24, 2024.
    Seminole County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Stephen McCormick
    Stephen McCormick: Arrested for two counts of alleged first degree trafficking drugs or attempt, two counts of delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Thursday, June 27, 2024.
    Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Cassidy Hodges
    Cassidy Hodges: Arrested for alleged driving while suspended/revoked/cancelled, mutilation or alteration of tags/replacement tags and operating vehicle without insurance in Morgan County, Alabama on Monday, June 24, 2024.
    Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of John Fields
    John Fields: Arrested for allegedly pointing firearm in Comanche County, Oklahoma on Monday, June 24, 2024.
    Comanche County Detention Center
