Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Mugshots of the week: June 2-8, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of June 2-8, 2024.
- Kiara Lee: Arrested for alleged felony possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and corruption of minors in Delaware County, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.read more
- Dylan Gibson: Arrested for alleged domestic assault in Randolph County, Missouri on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.read more
- Amanda Abeita: Arrested for two counts of alleged battery upon a peace officer in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.read more
- Brendon Lemoine: Arrested for alleged obstruction of justice - parole violation in Buchanan County, Illinois on Monday, June 3, 2024.read more
- Janae Carson: Arrested for alleged trespassing, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia in a public place, transit crime - smoking in Hennepin County, Minnesota on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.read more
- Alex Canela: Arrested for alleged felon/addict/ possession of weapon, possession of ammunition by prohibited person and shooting at inhabited dwelling/vehicle in Merced County, California on Thursday, June 6, 2024.read more
- Katelyn Ferrara: Arrested for four counts of alleged violation of a domestic violence protection order in Etowah County, Alabama on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.read more
- David Kaser: Arrested for alleged possession/use of dangerous drug and possession/use of drug paraphernalia in Yuma County, Arizona on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.read more
- Kaidance Hattendorf: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, criminal conversion and possession of marijuana/hashish in Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.read more
- Timothy Berry: Arrested for alleged possession of a scheduled one controlled substance in Cumberland County, North Carolina on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.read more
- Yvonne Attlassy: Arrested for alleged theft in Maricopa County, Arizona on Thursday, June 6, 2024.read more
- Joshua Davis: Arrested for alleged possession of firearm by a felon in Dane County, Wisconsin on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.read more
- Mary Wooden: Arrested for alleged burglary, larceny, amphetamine - trafficking, two counts of drug possession, non-moving traffic violation, damage property - criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug equipment in Putnam County, Florida on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.read more
- Autumn Forrest: Arrested for alleged probation violation - fentanyl possession in Bradley County, Tennessee on Monday, June 3, 2024.read more
- Michael Wilt: Arrested for alleged domestic battery - bodily harm and direct civil contempt in Macon County, Illinois on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.read more
Mugshots of the week: June 2-8, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of June 2-8, 2024.
Move Forward
- Mugshots of the week: June 2-8, 2024