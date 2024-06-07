Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    15 Images

    Mugshots of the week: June 2-8, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of June 2-8, 2024.

    Start Slideshow
  • A mugshot of Kiara Lee
    Kiara Lee: Arrested for alleged felony possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and corruption of minors in Delaware County, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.
    read more
    Delaware County District Attorney's Office
  • A mugshot of Dylan Gibson
    Dylan Gibson: Arrested for alleged domestic assault in Randolph County, Missouri on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
    read more
    Randolph County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Amanda Abeita
    Amanda Abeita: Arrested for two counts of alleged battery upon a peace officer in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.
    read more
    Metropolitan Detention Center Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Brendon Lemoine
    Brendon Lemoine: Arrested for alleged obstruction of justice - parole violation in Buchanan County, Illinois on Monday, June 3, 2024.
    read more
    Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department
  • A mugshot of Janae Carson
    Janae Carson: Arrested for alleged trespassing, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia in a public place, transit crime - smoking in Hennepin County, Minnesota on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
    read more
    Hennepin County Sheriff's Office
  • A mugshot of Alex Canela
    Alex Canela: Arrested for alleged felon/addict/ possession of weapon, possession of ammunition by prohibited person and shooting at inhabited dwelling/vehicle in Merced County, California on Thursday, June 6, 2024.
    read more
    Merced County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Katelyn Ferrara
    Katelyn Ferrara: Arrested for four counts of alleged violation of a domestic violence protection order in Etowah County, Alabama on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.
    read more
    Etowah County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of David Kaser
    David Kaser: Arrested for alleged possession/use of dangerous drug and possession/use of drug paraphernalia in Yuma County, Arizona on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
    read more
    Yuma County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Kaidance Hattendorf
    Kaidance Hattendorf: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, criminal conversion and possession of marijuana/hashish in Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
    read more
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Timothy Berry
    Timothy Berry: Arrested for alleged possession of a scheduled one controlled substance in Cumberland County, North Carolina on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.
    read more
    Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Yvonne Attlassy
    Yvonne Attlassy: Arrested for alleged theft in Maricopa County, Arizona on Thursday, June 6, 2024.
    read more
    Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Joshua Davis
    Joshua Davis: Arrested for alleged possession of firearm by a felon in Dane County, Wisconsin on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.
    read more
    Dane County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Mary Wooden
    Mary Wooden: Arrested for alleged burglary, larceny, amphetamine - trafficking, two counts of drug possession, non-moving traffic violation, damage property - criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug equipment in Putnam County, Florida on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
    read more
    Putnam County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Autumn Forrest
    Autumn Forrest: Arrested for alleged probation violation - fentanyl possession in Bradley County, Tennessee on Monday, June 3, 2024.
    read more
    Bradley County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Michael Wilt
    Michael Wilt: Arrested for alleged domestic battery - bodily harm and direct civil contempt in Macon County, Illinois on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.
    read more
    Macon County Sheriff’s Office
  • Published
    15 Images

    Mugshots of the week: June 2-8, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of June 2-8, 2024.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Mugshots of the week: June 2-8, 2024
  • A mugshot of Kiara Lee
  • A mugshot of Dylan Gibson
  • A mugshot of Amanda Abeita
  • A mugshot of Brendon Lemoine
  • A mugshot of Janae Carson
  • A mugshot of Alex Canela
  • A mugshot of Katelyn Ferrara
  • A mugshot of David Kaser
  • A mugshot of Kaidance Hattendorf
  • A mugshot of Timothy Berry
  • A mugshot of Yvonne Attlassy
  • A mugshot of Joshua Davis
  • A mugshot of Mary Wooden
  • A mugshot of Autumn Forrest
  • A mugshot of Michael Wilt
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 15