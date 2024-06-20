Go Back
    Mugshots of the week: June 16-22, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of June 16-22, 2024.

  • A mugshot of Talinda George
    Talinda George: Arrested for alleged third degree assault and battery in Florence County, South Carolina on Sunday, June 16, 2024.
    Florence County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Robert Boudreaux
    Robert Boudreaux: Arrested for alleged violation injunction for protection - domestic violence in Volusia County, Florida on Monday, June 17, 2024.
    Volusia County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Jordan Krumbach
    Jordan Krumbach: Arrested for two counts of alleged theft in Maricopa County, Arizona on Sunday, June 16, 2024. 
    Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Jacob Anderson
    Jacob Anderson: Arrested for alleged disorderly conduct - fighting/violent behavior and possession of a controlled substance in Polk County, Iowa on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Joshua Whitson
    Joshua Whitson: Arrested for alleged previous charges in Hamilton County, Tennessee on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.
    Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Brianna Sharp
    Brianna Sharp: Arrested for alleged first degree criminal trespass, false reporting - misdemeanor and theft - services $0-$500 in Buffalo County, Nebraska on Monday, June 17, 2024.
    Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Ramon Randles
    Ramon Randles: Arrested for alleged possess/use narcotic drug and possess/use drug paraphernalia in Maricopa County, New Mexico on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.
    Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Marco Reyna
    Marco Reyna: Arrested for alleged driving under the influence in Johnson County, Kansas on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.
    Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Brittany Boone
    Brittany Boone: Arrested for alleged chemical endanger/expose a child, probation violation and three counts of possess/receive a controlled substance in Etowah County, Alabama on Monday, June 17, 2024.
    Etowah County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Christian Andrews
    Christian Andrews: Arrested for alleged vehicle theft - grand theft of motor vehicle in Alachua County, Florida on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
    Alachua County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Cassandra Betancourt
    Cassandra Betancourt: Arrested for alleged distribution/possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and use or possession of drug paraphernalia in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Sunday, June 16, 2024.
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County
  • A mugshot of Jaylin Hicks
    Jaylin Hicks: Arrested for alleged possession/sell/barter/give away legend drug in Knox County, Tennessee on Monday, June 17, 2024.
    Knox County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of James Thompson Jr.
    James Thompson Jr.: Arrested for alleged first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, attempted murder and willful reckless driving in Hall County, Nebraska on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
    Hall County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Evett Gehrts
    Evett Gehrts: Arrested for alleged aggravated battery and arrests/seizures - resisting or obstructing officers in Ada County, Idaho on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
    Ada County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Michael Sevier
    Michael Sevier: Arrested for alleged public intoxication in Polk County, Iowa on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Apple Barnhart
    Apple Barnhart: Arrested for alleged delivery of controlled substance - except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid in Greene County, Missouri on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Anthony Bell
    Anthony Bell: Arrested for alleged theft and probation violation in Dane County, Wisconsin on Monday, June 17, 2024.
    Dane County Sheriff’s Office
