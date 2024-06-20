Move Back
Mugshots of the week: June 16-22, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of June 16-22, 2024.
- Talinda George: Arrested for alleged third degree assault and battery in Florence County, South Carolina on Sunday, June 16, 2024.read more
- Robert Boudreaux: Arrested for alleged violation injunction for protection - domestic violence in Volusia County, Florida on Monday, June 17, 2024.read more
- Jordan Krumbach: Arrested for two counts of alleged theft in Maricopa County, Arizona on Sunday, June 16, 2024.read more
- Jacob Anderson: Arrested for alleged disorderly conduct - fighting/violent behavior and possession of a controlled substance in Polk County, Iowa on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.read more
- Joshua Whitson: Arrested for alleged previous charges in Hamilton County, Tennessee on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.read more
- Brianna Sharp: Arrested for alleged first degree criminal trespass, false reporting - misdemeanor and theft - services $0-$500 in Buffalo County, Nebraska on Monday, June 17, 2024.read more
- Ramon Randles: Arrested for alleged possess/use narcotic drug and possess/use drug paraphernalia in Maricopa County, New Mexico on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.read more
- Marco Reyna: Arrested for alleged driving under the influence in Johnson County, Kansas on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.read more
- Brittany Boone: Arrested for alleged chemical endanger/expose a child, probation violation and three counts of possess/receive a controlled substance in Etowah County, Alabama on Monday, June 17, 2024.read more
- Christian Andrews: Arrested for alleged vehicle theft - grand theft of motor vehicle in Alachua County, Florida on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.read more
- Cassandra Betancourt: Arrested for alleged distribution/possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and use or possession of drug paraphernalia in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Sunday, June 16, 2024.read more
- Jaylin Hicks: Arrested for alleged possession/sell/barter/give away legend drug in Knox County, Tennessee on Monday, June 17, 2024.read more
- James Thompson Jr.: Arrested for alleged first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, attempted murder and willful reckless driving in Hall County, Nebraska on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.read more
- Evett Gehrts: Arrested for alleged aggravated battery and arrests/seizures - resisting or obstructing officers in Ada County, Idaho on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.read more
- Michael Sevier: Arrested for alleged public intoxication in Polk County, Iowa on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.read more
- Apple Barnhart: Arrested for alleged delivery of controlled substance - except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid in Greene County, Missouri on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.read more
- Anthony Bell: Arrested for alleged theft and probation violation in Dane County, Wisconsin on Monday, June 17, 2024.read more
