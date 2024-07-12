Go Back
    Mugshots of the week: July 7-13, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of July 7-13, 2024.

  • A mugshot of Frances Celaya
    Frances Celaya: Arrested for two counts of alleged drug offenses and criminal trespass/burglary in Maricopa County, Arizona on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
    Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Stephen Deleonardis
    Stephen Deleonardis: Arrested for alleged trespassing in Orange County, Florida on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.
    Orange County Corrections Department
  • A mugshot of Alicia Pollock
    Alicia Pollock: Arrested for alleged intoxication by drugs in Dubuque County, Iowa on Monday, July 8, 2024.
    Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Chase Mathis
    Chase Mathis: Arrested for alleged battery on person 65 years of age or older and resisting officer/obstructing without violence in Alachua County, Florida on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
    Alachua County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Emily Treusch
    Emily Treusch: Arrested for alleged robbery with a firearm in Orange County, Florida on Sunday, July 7, 2024.
    Orange County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Duane Cunningham
    Duane Cunningham: Arrested for alleged unlawful carrying of a handgun and possession of methamphetamine - less than 5 grams/ an enhancing in Allen County, Indiana on Monday, July 8, 2024.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Gilbert Caldwell
    Gilbert Caldwell: Arrested for alleged fugitive from justice, criminal damage to property and failure to pay fines in Dona Ana County, New Mexico on Monday, July 8, 2024.
    Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Latasha Love
    Latasha Love: Arrested for alleged criminal threat in Johnson County, Kansas on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.
    Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Andres Munoz
    Andres Munoz: Arrested for alleged possession of firearm/destructive device by felon and negligent use of a deadly weapon (discharge) in Eddy County, New Mexico on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
    Eddy County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Crystal McClung-Chumley
    Crystal McClung-Chumley: Arrested for alleged drugs in Etowah County, Alabama on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.
    Etowah County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Travis Samples
    Travis Samples: Arrested for alleged third degree battery and parole violation in Washington County, Arkansas on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.
    Washington County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Erin Hammond
    Erin Hammond: Arrested for alleged lottery fraud in Greene County, Arkansas on Monday, July 8, 2024.
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Trevor Neithardt
    Trevor Neithardt: Arrested for alleged battery in Boone County, Indiana on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.
    Boone County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Devan Brown
    Devan Brown: Arrested for alleged simple assault - family in Etowah County, Alabama on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.
    Etowah County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Robin Lawrence
    Robin Lawrence: Arrested for alleged theft of property (<= $1,000 and conviction within 10 years) in Craighead County, Arkansas on Monday, July 8, 2024.
    Craighead County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Daniel Hernandez
    Daniel Hernandez: Arrested for alleged second degree battery, injuring animal used by law enforcement agency, resisting arrest - using force and public intoxication in Greene County, Arkansas on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Timothy Norman
    Timothy Norman: Arrested for alleged revocation in LaPorte County, Indiana on Sunday, July 7, 2024.
    LaPorte County Jail
  • A mugshot of Jason Vanfleet
    Jason Vanfleet: Arrested for two counts of alleged first degree trespassing and resist/interfere with arrest/detention/stop in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Sunday, July 7, 2024.
    Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office
