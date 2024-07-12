Move Back
Mugshots of the week: July 7-13, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of July 7-13, 2024.
- Frances Celaya: Arrested for two counts of alleged drug offenses and criminal trespass/burglary in Maricopa County, Arizona on Thursday, July 11, 2024.read more
- Stephen Deleonardis: Arrested for alleged trespassing in Orange County, Florida on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.read more
- Alicia Pollock: Arrested for alleged intoxication by drugs in Dubuque County, Iowa on Monday, July 8, 2024.read more
- Chase Mathis: Arrested for alleged battery on person 65 years of age or older and resisting officer/obstructing without violence in Alachua County, Florida on Thursday, July 11, 2024.read more
- Emily Treusch: Arrested for alleged robbery with a firearm in Orange County, Florida on Sunday, July 7, 2024.read more
- Duane Cunningham: Arrested for alleged unlawful carrying of a handgun and possession of methamphetamine - less than 5 grams/ an enhancing in Allen County, Indiana on Monday, July 8, 2024.read more
- Gilbert Caldwell: Arrested for alleged fugitive from justice, criminal damage to property and failure to pay fines in Dona Ana County, New Mexico on Monday, July 8, 2024.read more
- Latasha Love: Arrested for alleged criminal threat in Johnson County, Kansas on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.read more
- Andres Munoz: Arrested for alleged possession of firearm/destructive device by felon and negligent use of a deadly weapon (discharge) in Eddy County, New Mexico on Thursday, July 11, 2024.read more
- Crystal McClung-Chumley: Arrested for alleged drugs in Etowah County, Alabama on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.read more
- Travis Samples: Arrested for alleged third degree battery and parole violation in Washington County, Arkansas on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.read more
- Erin Hammond: Arrested for alleged lottery fraud in Greene County, Arkansas on Monday, July 8, 2024.read more
- Trevor Neithardt: Arrested for alleged battery in Boone County, Indiana on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.read more
- Devan Brown: Arrested for alleged simple assault - family in Etowah County, Alabama on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.read more
- Robin Lawrence: Arrested for alleged theft of property (<= $1,000 and conviction within 10 years) in Craighead County, Arkansas on Monday, July 8, 2024.read more
- Daniel Hernandez: Arrested for alleged second degree battery, injuring animal used by law enforcement agency, resisting arrest - using force and public intoxication in Greene County, Arkansas on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.read more
- Timothy Norman: Arrested for alleged revocation in LaPorte County, Indiana on Sunday, July 7, 2024.read more
- Jason Vanfleet: Arrested for two counts of alleged first degree trespassing and resist/interfere with arrest/detention/stop in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Sunday, July 7, 2024.read more
