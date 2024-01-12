Move Back
Mugshots of the week: Jan. 7-13, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Jan. 7-13, 2024.
- Larry Curtis: Arrested for alleged first-degree harassment and probation violation in Polk County, Iowa on Monday, January 8, 2024.read more
- Notae Walker: Arrested for alleged carrying a concealed weapon, operating while intoxicated, failure to stop/property damage incident and weapons - firearms in Macomb County, Michigan on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.read more
- Johnathan Guzzo: Arrested for alleged burglary in Lake County, Illinois on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.read more
- Christina Zerilli: Arrested for alleged possession of controlled substance (less than 25 grams) and possession of narcotic paraphernalia in Macomb County, Michigan on Monday, January 8, 2024.read more
- Richard McNeil Jr.: Arrested for alleged assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of domestic violence in Moore County, North Carolina on Monday, January 8, 2024.read more
- Latoya Bedford: Arrested for alleged hit/run - failure to stop at crash involving serious bodily injury, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, possession of weapon/ammo by convicted felon, and flee/elude police - aggravated fleeing with injury or damage and driving with suspended/revoked license in Seminole County, Florida on Sunday, January 7, 2024.read more
- Aaron Mcatee: Arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and probation violation in Allen County, Indiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024.read more
- Shalyn Raney: Arrested for alleged third degree retail fraud - theft in Macomb County, Michigan on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.read more
- Jackson Pierce: Arrested for alleged second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence in St. Charles County, Missouri on Monday, January 8, 2024.read more
- Pamela Reed: Arrested for alleged felony theft by deception in Noble County, Ohio on Monday, January 8, 2024.read more
- Ramon Gonzalezavila: Arrested for two counts of alleged DUI alcohol - causing bodily injury and driving with suspended/etc license - reckless in Merced County, California on Monday, January 8, 2024.read more
