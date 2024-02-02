Move Back
Mugshots of the week: Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 2024.
- Bertha Yalter: Arrested for alleged second-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery on a person age 65 or older and tampering with a witness in Miami-Dade County, Florida on Sunday, January 28, 2024.read more
- Andrew Guerra: Arrested for alleged intoxication assault with vehicle, evading arrest with vehicle and unlawful restraint in Tarrant County, Texas on Sunday, January 28, 2024.read more
- Celia Barrett: Arrested for two counts of felony aggravated assault, criminal mischief, exposure of sexual organs, disorderly intoxication and trespassing in Pinellas County, Florida on Sunday, January 28, 2024.read more
- Jason Pittard: Arrested for three counts of allegedly attempting to elude police officer, two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of drugs and miscellaneous offense in Etowah County, Alabama on Sunday, January 28, 2024.read more
- Sasha Hawbaker: Arrested for alleged theft - fourth degree, theft - third degree and dogs at large in Polk County, Iowa on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.read more
- Frank Covington: Arrested for alleged felony theft (where value is between $50k and $750k), felony theft with prior theft conviction and misdemeanor theft in Hamilton County, Indiana on Sunday, January 28, 2024.read more
- Marcella Munoz: Arrested for alleged aggravated assault, trafficking in other narcotics, tampering with evidence and receiving stolen firearm < $2500 in Dona Ana County, New Mexico on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.read more
- Christopher Canady: Arrested for two counts of alleged tampering with motor vehicle - first degree in Greene County, Missouri on Monday, January 29, 2024. Greene County Sheriff’s Officeread more
- Erika Morgan: Arrested for alleged armed violence, uninsured motor vehicle - bodily harm, aggravated unlawful use - weapon/person, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, driving on suspended license and unregistered/expired registration in Peoria County, Illinois on Thursday, February 1, 2024.read more
- Cori Vibbert: Arrested for two counts of alleged intimidation, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement - physical, two counts of disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement - feeling in Allen County, Indiana on Monday, January 29, 2024.read more
