Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Mugshots of the week: Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2025
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the US the week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2025.
- Brittney Jenkins: Arrested for alleged injury to child, public intoxication and disturbing the peace in Ada County, Idaho on Thursday, January 30, 2025.read more
- Jason Jones: Arrested for alleged theft - auto, residential entry and non-compliance in Howard County, Indiana on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.read more
- Howard Thilenius: Arrested for alleged second degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting/interfering with arrest/detention/stop in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Sunday, January 26, 2025.read more
- Kayla Minton: Arrested for allegedly possess/receive controlled substance in Etowah County, Alabama on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.read more
- Kyle Peters: Arrested for alleged public intoxication in Craighead County, Arkansas on Friday, January 31, 2025.read more
- Jordan Belvin: Arrested for alleged chemical endangerment of a child in Blount County, Alabama on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.read more
- Spencer Fletcher: Arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance, flee/attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle and use/possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia in Ada County, Idaho on Monday, January 27, 2025.read more
- Jennifer Duncan: Arrested for alleged third degree burglary and petit larceny in Saratoga County, New York on Monday, January 27, 2025.read more
- Tanner Watkins: Arrested for alleged first degree assault - serious physical injury/special victim and probation violation in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Monday, January 27, 2025.read more
Mugshots of the week: Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2025
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the US the week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2025.
Move Forward
- Mugshots of the week: Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2025