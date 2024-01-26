Go Back
  Published
    10 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Jan. 21-27, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Jan. 21-27, 2024.

  • A mugshot of Makayla Griggs
    Makayla Griggs: Arrested for alleged burglary of a motor vehicle in Johnson County, Kansas on Monday, January 22, 2024. Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Deandre Strong
    Deandre Strong: Arrested for alleged domestic battery (bodily harm), two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in Peoria County, Illinois on Sunday, January 21, 2024. Peoria County Jail
  • A mugshot of Bryanne Fish
    Bryanne Fish: Arrested for alleged substantial battery - aggravated assault (gun), disorderly conduct, possession of THS and possession of drug paraphernalia in Brown County, Wisconsin on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Brown County Jail
  • A mugshot of Francisco Rodriguez-Rivera
    Francisco Rodriguez-Rivera: Arrested for alleged attempt to commit a felony - second degree murder and tampering with evidence (third or fourth degree felony) in Curry County, New Mexico on Sunday, January 21, 2024. Curry County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Lisa Townsend
    Lisa Townsend: Arrested for alleged burglary, stalking - second degree, malicious injury to property, intimidate/influence/impede/deter witness from testifying - criminal or juvenile matter, arrests/seizures - resisting or obstructing officers and revocation of bail - violations of conditions of release in Ada County, Indiana on Thursday, January 25, 2024. Ada County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Theodore Johnson
    Theodore Johnson: Arrested for alleged trespassing, theft, obstruct legal process and making emergency call - no emergency in Hennepin County, Minnesota on Sunday, January 21, 2024. Hennepin County Sheriff
  • A mugshot of Blancie Zika
    Blancie Zika: Arrested for alleged arson in Allen County, Indiana on Sunday, January 21, 2024. Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Marianne Rector
    Marianne Rector: Arrested for alleged child pornography - 1st offense in Greene County, Missouri on Thursday, January 25, 2024. Greene County Missouri
  • A mugshot of Gregory Valencia
    Gregory Valencia: Arrested for alleged vandalism, burglary, obstruct/resist public officer and revocation - parole in Merced County, California on Thursday, January 25, 2024. Merced County California
  • A mugshot of Erin Koelling
    Erin Koelling: Arrested for alleged felony assault causing serious injury and violation of probation in Polk County, Iowa on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Polk County Jail
