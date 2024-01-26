Move Back
Mugshots of the week: Jan. 21-27, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Jan. 21-27, 2024.
- Makayla Griggs: Arrested for alleged burglary of a motor vehicle in Johnson County, Kansas on Monday, January 22, 2024. Johnson County Sheriff’s Officeread more
- Deandre Strong: Arrested for alleged domestic battery (bodily harm), two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in Peoria County, Illinois on Sunday, January 21, 2024. Peoria County Jailread more
- Bryanne Fish: Arrested for alleged substantial battery - aggravated assault (gun), disorderly conduct, possession of THS and possession of drug paraphernalia in Brown County, Wisconsin on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Brown County Jailread more
- Francisco Rodriguez-Rivera: Arrested for alleged attempt to commit a felony - second degree murder and tampering with evidence (third or fourth degree felony) in Curry County, New Mexico on Sunday, January 21, 2024. Curry County Sheriff’s Officeread more
- Lisa Townsend: Arrested for alleged burglary, stalking - second degree, malicious injury to property, intimidate/influence/impede/deter witness from testifying - criminal or juvenile matter, arrests/seizures - resisting or obstructing officers and revocation of bail - violations of conditions of release in Ada County, Indiana on Thursday, January 25, 2024. Ada County Sheriff’s Officeread more
- Theodore Johnson: Arrested for alleged trespassing, theft, obstruct legal process and making emergency call - no emergency in Hennepin County, Minnesota on Sunday, January 21, 2024. Hennepin County Sheriffread more
- Blancie Zika: Arrested for alleged arson in Allen County, Indiana on Sunday, January 21, 2024. Allen County Sheriff’s Officeread more
- Marianne Rector: Arrested for alleged child pornography - 1st offense in Greene County, Missouri on Thursday, January 25, 2024. Greene County Missouriread more
- Gregory Valencia: Arrested for alleged vandalism, burglary, obstruct/resist public officer and revocation - parole in Merced County, California on Thursday, January 25, 2024. Merced County Californiaread more
- Erin Koelling: Arrested for alleged felony assault causing serious injury and violation of probation in Polk County, Iowa on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Polk County Jailread more
