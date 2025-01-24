Move Back
Mugshots of the week: Jan. 19-25, 2025
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the US the week of Jan. 19-25, 2025
- Veronica Madrid: Arrested for allegedly smuggling illegal aliens in Doña Ana County, New Mexico on Thursday, January 23, 2025.read more
- Robert Saldana: Arrested for alleged murder in Fresno County, California on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.read more
- Lashawna Rice: Arrested for alleged harassment and criminal mischief in Polk County, Iowa on Thursday, January 23, 2025.read more
- Aaron Silva-Marquez: Arrested for alleged domestic assault - third degree in Blount County, Alabama on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.read more
- Kayla Devreax: Arrested for alleged neglect of a dependent - resulting in bodily injury in Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.read more
- Gary Guerra: Arrested for alleged murder in Fresno County, California on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.read more
- Sabrina Tefren: Arrested for alleged felony battery - domestic violence with traumatic injury in Ada County, Idaho on Thursday, January 23, 2025.read more
- Jaylo Alexander: Arrested for alleged trafficking in controlled substance - first offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) in Lexington County, Kentucky on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.read more
- Shampre Thomas: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of syringe and two counts of criminal trespass in Allen County, Indiana on Friday, January 24, 2025.read more
- Bijan Arceo: Arrested for alleged trespassing with the intent to commit an offense on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.read more
- Brittney Kemp: Arrested for alleged third degree domestic assault in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.read more

