  • Published
    11 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Jan. 19-25, 2025

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the US the week of Jan. 19-25, 2025

  • A mugshot of Veronica Madrid
    Veronica Madrid: Arrested for allegedly smuggling illegal aliens in Doña Ana County, New Mexico on Thursday, January 23, 2025.
    Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department
  • A mugshot of Robert Saldana
    Robert Saldana: Arrested for alleged murder in Fresno County, California on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.
    Fresno County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Lashawna Rice
    Lashawna Rice: Arrested for alleged harassment and criminal mischief in Polk County, Iowa on Thursday, January 23, 2025.
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Aaron Silva-Marquez
    Aaron Silva-Marquez: Arrested for alleged domestic assault - third degree in Blount County, Alabama on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.
    Blount County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Kayla Devreax
    Kayla Devreax: Arrested for alleged neglect of a dependent - resulting in bodily injury in Allen County, Indiana on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Gary Guerra
    Gary Guerra: Arrested for alleged murder in Fresno County, California on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.
    Fresno County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Sabrina Tefren
    Sabrina Tefren: Arrested for alleged felony battery - domestic violence with traumatic injury in Ada County, Idaho on Thursday, January 23, 2025.
    Ada County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Jaylo Alexander
    Jaylo Alexander: Arrested for alleged trafficking in controlled substance - first offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) in Lexington County, Kentucky on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.
    Lexington County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Shampre Thomas
    Shampre Thomas: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of syringe and two counts of criminal trespass in Allen County, Indiana on Friday, January 24, 2025.
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Bijan Arceo
    Bijan Arceo: Arrested for alleged trespassing with the intent to commit an offense on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.
    Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Brittney Kemp
    Brittney Kemp: Arrested for alleged third degree domestic assault in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.
    Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office
