Mugshots of the week: Jan. 14-20, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Jan. 14-20, 2024.
- Hannah Eads: Arrested for alleged felony battery in Broward County, Florida on Monday, January 15, 2024.read more
- Kenneth Mozee: Arrested for two counts of alleged battery on a law enforcement officer - contact and two counts of criminal trespass in Johnson County, Kansas on Monday, January 15, 2024. Johnson County Sheriff’s Officeread more
- Tanaisha Logan: Arrested for alleged third degree theft in Polk County, Iowa on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.read more
- Terry Beavers: Arrested for alleged first degree robbery, receiving stolen property ($1,000<$10,000), possession of a controlled substance - first offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance - first offense (drug unspecified) and third degree possession of a controlled substance in Pike County, Kentucky on Monday, January 15, 2024.read more
- Louie Alvarado: Arrested for alleged kidnapping - inflict bodily harm/terrorize victim, three counts of child abuse, four counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an arrest with violence in Volusia County, Florida on Friday, January 19, 2024.read more
- Cassie Carter: Arrested on three counts of alleged shoplifting ($0-$500) - 3rd/subsq, steal goods or money (< $500) and county bench warrant (fail to appear in court, steal goods or money < $500) in Lancaster County, Nebraska on Sunday, January 14, 2024.read more
- Quincey Begay: Arrested for two counts of alleged assault and one count of probation violation in Maricopa County, Arizona on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.read more
- Christopher Hastings: Arrested for alleged attempted second degree murder in Volusia County, Florida on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.read more
- Carson Carter: Arrested for alleged battery - domestic violence with traumatic injury in Ada County, Idaho on Sunday, January 14, 2024.read more
- Joshua Platt: Arrested for alleged third degree domestic assault in Greene County, Missouri on Sunday, January 14, 2024.read more
