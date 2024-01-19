Go Back
    Mugshots of the week: Jan. 14-20, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Jan. 14-20, 2024.

  • A mugshot of Hannah Eads
    Hannah Eads: Arrested for alleged felony battery in Broward County, Florida on Monday, January 15, 2024.
    Broward County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Kenneth Mozee
    Kenneth Mozee: Arrested for two counts of alleged battery on a law enforcement officer - contact and two counts of criminal trespass in Johnson County, Kansas on Monday, January 15, 2024. Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
    Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Tanaisha Logan
    Tanaisha Logan: Arrested for alleged third degree theft in Polk County, Iowa on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Terry Beavers
    Terry Beavers: Arrested for alleged first degree robbery, receiving stolen property ($1,000<$10,000), possession of a controlled substance - first offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance - first offense (drug unspecified) and third degree possession of a controlled substance in Pike County, Kentucky on Monday, January 15, 2024.
    Pike County Detention Center
  • A mugshot of Louie Alvarado
    Louie Alvarado: Arrested for alleged kidnapping - inflict bodily harm/terrorize victim, three counts of child abuse, four counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an arrest with violence in Volusia County, Florida on Friday, January 19, 2024.
    Volusia County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Cassie Carter
    Cassie Carter: Arrested on three counts of alleged shoplifting ($0-$500) - 3rd/subsq, steal goods or money (< $500) and county bench warrant (fail to appear in court, steal goods or money < $500) in Lancaster County, Nebraska on Sunday, January 14, 2024.
    Lancaster County Department of Corrections
  • A mugshot of Quincey Begay
    Quincey Begay: Arrested for two counts of alleged assault and one count of probation violation in Maricopa County, Arizona on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.
    Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Christopher Hastings
    Christopher Hastings: Arrested for alleged attempted second degree murder in Volusia County, Florida on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.
    Volusia County Jail
  • A mugshot of Carson Carter
    Carson Carter: Arrested for alleged battery - domestic violence with traumatic injury in Ada County, Idaho on Sunday, January 14, 2024.
    Ada County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Joshua Platt
    Joshua Platt: Arrested for alleged third degree domestic assault in Greene County, Missouri on Sunday, January 14, 2024.
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office
