Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    9 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Jan. 12-18, 2025

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the US the week of Jan. 12-18, 2025.

    Start Slideshow
  • A mugshot of Raynisha Jones
    Raynisha Jones: Arrested for alleged fourth degree assault, first degree property damage and probation violation in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.
    read more
    Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Brian Moree
    Brian Moree: Arrested for alleged murder in Whitfield County, Georgia on Monday, January 13, 2025.
    read more
    Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Lauren Yost
    Lauren Yost: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia and probation violation in Allen County, Indiana on Thursday, January 16, 2025.
    read more
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of William Wills
    William Wills: Arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substances, drug paraphernalia - use or possess with intent to use and controlled substance - possession of marijuana in Ada County, Idaho on Thursday, January 16, 2025.
    read more
    Ada County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Courtney Osburne
    Courtney Osburne: Arrested for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm and probation violation in Greene County, Missouri on Thursday, January 16, 2025.
    read more
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Antwan Cowan
    Antwan Cowan: Arrested for three counts of alleged aggravated statutory rape in Davidson County, Tennessee on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.
    read more
    Metro Nashville Police Department
  • A mugshot of Dallas McDougall
    Dallas McDougall: Arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia - prior judgement or conviction and probation violation - adult in Allen County, Indiana on Monday, January 13, 2025.
    read more
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Matthew Woodward
    Matthew Woodward: Arrested for alleged theft/stealing and failure to equip motor vehicle with/maintain required break system in Greene County, Missouri on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.
    read more
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Brandon Robert
    Brandon Robert: Arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance, resisting an office, criminal trespass (public), concealing identity and use or possession of drug paraphernalia in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Thursday, January 16, 2025.
    read more
    Metropolitan Detention Center | Bernalillo County
  • Published
    9 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Jan. 12-18, 2025

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the US the week of Jan. 12-18, 2025.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Mugshots of the week: Jan. 12-18, 2025
  • A mugshot of Raynisha Jones
  • A mugshot of Brian Moree
  • A mugshot of Lauren Yost
  • A mugshot of William Wills
  • A mugshot of Courtney Osburne
  • A mugshot of Antwan Cowan
  • A mugshot of Dallas McDougall
  • A mugshot of Matthew Woodward
  • A mugshot of Brandon Robert
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 9