Mugshots of the week: Jan. 12-18, 2025
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the US the week of Jan. 12-18, 2025.
- Raynisha Jones: Arrested for alleged fourth degree assault, first degree property damage and probation violation in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.read more
- Brian Moree: Arrested for alleged murder in Whitfield County, Georgia on Monday, January 13, 2025.read more
- Lauren Yost: Arrested for alleged possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia and probation violation in Allen County, Indiana on Thursday, January 16, 2025.read more
- William Wills: Arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substances, drug paraphernalia - use or possess with intent to use and controlled substance - possession of marijuana in Ada County, Idaho on Thursday, January 16, 2025.read more
- Courtney Osburne: Arrested for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm and probation violation in Greene County, Missouri on Thursday, January 16, 2025.read more
- Antwan Cowan: Arrested for three counts of alleged aggravated statutory rape in Davidson County, Tennessee on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.read more
- Dallas McDougall: Arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia - prior judgement or conviction and probation violation - adult in Allen County, Indiana on Monday, January 13, 2025.read more
- Matthew Woodward: Arrested for alleged theft/stealing and failure to equip motor vehicle with/maintain required break system in Greene County, Missouri on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.read more
- Brandon Robert: Arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance, resisting an office, criminal trespass (public), concealing identity and use or possession of drug paraphernalia in Bernalillo County, New Mexico on Thursday, January 16, 2025.read more
