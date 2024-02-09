Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Mugshots of the week: Feb. 4-10, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Feb. 4-10, 2024.
- David Irizarry-Arroyo: Arrested for alleged threats of violence - reckless disregard and domestic assault - misdemeanor (commits act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death) in Hennepin County, Minnesota on Sunday, February 4, 2024.read more
- Brandi Cannon: Arrested for alleged escape, two counts of burglary, entering auto, giving a false name, possession of tools during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property, VGCSA and marijuana - less than an ounce in Clayton County, Georgia on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.read more
- Jason Brzuszkiewicz: Arrested for allegedly entering beach through unauthorized approach in Volusia County, Florida on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.read more
- Jamie Elrod: Arrested for alleged third degree assault, two counts of child abuse/neglect (no serious injury) and first degree criminal trespass in Buffalo County, Nebraska on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.read more
- Ethan Shivers: Arrested for alleged aggravated DUI (first offense), failure to yield emergency vehicle, registration/title violations in Tulsa County, Oklahoma on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.read more
- Tatiana Hockenhull: Arrested for alleged domestic assault - third degree in Greene County, Missouri on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.read more
- Kendrick Epping: Arrested for alleged domestic abuse/assault - impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury, false imprisonment, criminal mischief - 5th degree, burglary - 1st degree, domestic abuse/assault - 1st offense and two counts of probation violation in Polk County, Iowa on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.read more
- Amber Childers: Arrested for alleged theft - all other larceny in Allen County, Indiana on Monday, February 5, 2024.read more
- Willie Ewing: Arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence - human corpse in Harris County, Texas on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.read more
- Lakeisha Crayton: Arrested for alleged criminal trespass and burglary in Maricopa County, Arizona on Friday, February 9, 2024.read more
Mugshots of the week: Feb. 4-10, 2024
These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Feb. 4-10, 2024.
Move Forward
- Mugshots of the week: Feb. 4-10, 2024