Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    10 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Feb. 4-10, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Feb. 4-10, 2024.

    Start Slideshow
  • A mugshot of David Irizarry-Arroyo
    David Irizarry-Arroyo: Arrested for alleged threats of violence - reckless disregard and domestic assault - misdemeanor (commits act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death) in Hennepin County, Minnesota on Sunday, February 4, 2024.
    read more
    Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Brandi Cannon
    Brandi Cannon: Arrested for alleged escape, two counts of burglary, entering auto, giving a false name, possession of tools during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property, VGCSA and marijuana - less than an ounce in Clayton County, Georgia on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.
    read more
    Clayton County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Jason Brzuszkiewicz
    Jason Brzuszkiewicz: Arrested for allegedly entering beach through unauthorized approach in Volusia County, Florida on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.
    read more
    Volusia County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Jamie Elrod
    Jamie Elrod: Arrested for alleged third degree assault, two counts of child abuse/neglect (no serious injury) and first degree criminal trespass in Buffalo County, Nebraska on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.
    read more
    Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Ethan Shivers
    Ethan Shivers: Arrested for alleged aggravated DUI (first offense), failure to yield emergency vehicle, registration/title violations in Tulsa County, Oklahoma on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.
    read more
    Tulsa County Jail
  • A mugshot of Tatiana Hockenhull
    Tatiana Hockenhull: Arrested for alleged domestic assault - third degree in Greene County, Missouri on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.
    read more
    Greene County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Kendrick Epping
    Kendrick Epping: Arrested for alleged domestic abuse/assault - impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury, false imprisonment, criminal mischief - 5th degree, burglary - 1st degree, domestic abuse/assault - 1st offense and two counts of probation violation in Polk County, Iowa on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.
    read more
    Polk County Jail
  • A mugshot of Amber Childers
    Amber Childers: Arrested for alleged theft - all other larceny in Allen County, Indiana on Monday, February 5, 2024.
    read more
    Allen County Sheriff’s Office
  • A mugshot of Willie Ewing
    Willie Ewing: Arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence - human corpse in Harris County, Texas on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.
    read more
    Harris County Police Department
  • A mugshot of Lakeisha Crayton
    Lakeisha Crayton: Arrested for alleged criminal trespass and burglary in Maricopa County, Arizona on Friday, February 9, 2024.
    read more
    Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
  • Published
    10 Images

    Mugshots of the week: Feb. 4-10, 2024

    These mugshots were taken for arrests made throughout the U.S. the week of Feb. 4-10, 2024.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Mugshots of the week: Feb. 4-10, 2024
  • A mugshot of David Irizarry-Arroyo
  • A mugshot of Brandi Cannon
  • A mugshot of Jason Brzuszkiewicz
  • A mugshot of Jamie Elrod
  • A mugshot of Ethan Shivers
  • A mugshot of Tatiana Hockenhull
  • A mugshot of Kendrick Epping
  • A mugshot of Amber Childers
  • A mugshot of Willie Ewing
  • A mugshot of Lakeisha Crayton
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 10